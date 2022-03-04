Business

SystemSpecs: Obaro provides insights into 3 decades of innovation

Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, has provided insights into some of the company’s biggest milestones even as the pioneer software provider celebrates her 30th anniversary. Speaking at the weekend during the Business Network Experience session organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Obaro told the story of the firm’s three decades of innovation and impact. Founded in 1992, System- Specs is the creator of some of the most iconic technology solutions in Nigeria and beyond. These include payment platform, Remita; human resource management solution, HumanManager; and ecommerce platform, Paylink. According to Obaro, SystemSpecs was founded in 1992 when he left his job as a banker to start a wholly indigenous software company at a time when most Nigerians didn’t know what software was all about.

 

