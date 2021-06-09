Business

SystemSpecs rewards Nigerian children’s ingenuity, patriotism

SystemSpecs has rewarded the ingenuity and patriotism of Nigerian children who have suggested various means of enhancing the country’s national security through technology amidst intensified security threats across the country. According to a press release, the company’s gesture was demonstrated at the presentation of prizes to the top three in both senior and junior categories of its 2021 Children’s Day Essay Competition, themed “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology”, which took place recently, at the firm’s headquarters in Lagos.

Now in its second year, the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is organized in furtherance of the technology firm’s commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity. The Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro, praised the patriotism and ingenuity of all the participants in the essay competition. He said: “For our dear children who have taken it upon themselves to think about the use of technology in addressing what is probably the biggest challenge of our country today, security, we say thank you.” According to Obaro, it was great to receive diverse suggestions from children on how to solve this pressing national challenge. “It has given us hope that we have a foundation on which we can build the future of the country,” he added

