SystemSpecs seeks balance between regulation, innovation

SystemSpecs has called for a balance between innovation and regulation to ensure a healthy financial technology ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders. According to Ezinne Obikile, the Executive Director in charge of the payment business at SystemSpecs, who was a panelist at the recently held Businessday, Future of Paytech Workshop, proper regulations should present opportunities for growth and innovation for both the regulators and regulated and should engender a growing and resilient financial system. Speaking during a panel session at the event themed: “Stick and Carrot: Walking the Tight Rope between Regulation and Innovation,” the fintech expert called for more interactions and collaborations between regulators and players in the industry. One of the oldest technology firms in Nigeria, SystemSpecs, is home to some of the most popular fintech products such as Remita and Paylink, as well as one of the most iconic human resource management solutions, HumanManager. According to Obikile who oversees the development of SystemSpecs’ payment and data infrastructure, growth in the payment technology sector has been attributed to the growing demands for digital products and considered a response to restrictions around cash.
Related Articles
Experts: Revenue sharing review’ll hurt NCAA
The Federal Government has been urged to strengthen the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in its oversight function. This is coming as stakeholders have advised the Federal Government to jettison calls to review the sharing revenue to the aviation regulatory body. It would be recalled that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was established […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Paucity of fund threatens Nigeria’s digital economy plan
Nigeria’s move to build a digital economy through an eight-pillar strategy faces a daunting challenge over lack of fund. This is even as government expressed worry that many young Nigerians with digital skills that could help the realisation of the plan were leaving the country in droves due to lack of support. The country’s National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Expert seeks govt’s support for insurance industry
Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has called on government at all levels to support and patronise the Nigerian Insurance industry to achieve its objective, support the nation’s economy, ensure returns on investments as well as achieve capital adequacy. He said the industry could achieve adequate return on investment and capital adequacy […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)