SystemSpecs seeks balance between regulation, innovation

SystemSpecs has called for a balance between innovation and regulation to ensure a healthy financial technology ecosystem that will benefit all stakeholders. According to Ezinne Obikile, the Executive Director in charge of the payment business at SystemSpecs, who was a panelist at the recently held Businessday, Future of Paytech Workshop, proper regulations should present opportunities for growth and innovation for both the regulators and regulated and should engender a growing and resilient financial system. Speaking during a panel session at the event themed: “Stick and Carrot: Walking the Tight Rope between Regulation and Innovation,” the fintech expert called for more interactions and collaborations between regulators and players in the industry. One of the oldest technology firms in Nigeria, SystemSpecs, is home to some of the most popular fintech products such as Remita and Paylink, as well as one of the most iconic human resource management solutions, HumanManager. According to Obikile who oversees the development of SystemSpecs’ payment and data infrastructure, growth in the payment technology sector has been attributed to the growing demands for digital products and considered a response to restrictions around cash.

