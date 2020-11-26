Business

SystemSpecs seeks investments in human resources

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading provider of innovative financial and human capital technology solutions and services, has made a case for the prioritisation of investments on human resources in Nigeria.

This, it said, was the only way the country could compete favourably in the comity of nations and create opportunities for her teeming population as technology transforms industries and economies around the world. An Executive Director at the company, Mr. ‘Deremi Atanda, made the call at the second edition of the Nigeria Digital Economy Summit (NDES, which held virtually. At the session, which focused on the need to develop talents locally to grow a digital economy, Atanda said: “The quality of the workforce of any organisation is a major determinant of the value such an institution is able to provide.

As such, it is non-negotiable for all stakeholders to commit to capacity development in order to fully harness our people’s potential.” “Talent will follow economic development,” he added, noting that recent wave of manpower exit from Nigeria is not new and that SystemSpecs has had a share of it at the turn of this century when the firm lost a lot of its technology talent to the West. He added that with innovation never stopping, it is important to also regularly re-equip our talent base, not only to remain relevant in the present but to play pivotal roles in determining the advancements of the future.

“As government and other stakeholders invest in human capacity development, it is crucial that organisations maximise their workforce, ensure corporate objectives are met and maintain satisfied staff members, whether they work remotely, practise flexible work hours or work fully from a physical location,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria’s rice deficit down by N358.2bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite the claim by Federal Government that Nigeria has become Africa’s largest rice producer, the country is still in deficit of 1.56million tonnes valued at N358 billion ($778.2million). The shortfall is 30.95 per cent of the country’s domestic consumption estimated at 6.6 million tonnes. Findings by New Telegraph from Index Mundi, a global import and […]
Business

NIMASA to Stevedors: Commence operation now or be sanctioned

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has directed all duly registered stevedoring companies with operational areas allotted by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), which are yet to start operation, to mobilise to their work locations.   The directive, contained in a marine notice issued by NIMASA, said the affected companies should report any […]
Business

Oil production: Firms fight back over $10pb cost ceiling

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

  BICKER NNPC disagrees, insist current cost not acceptable     Some oil producers are enraged by the move to unilaterally cut the production cost in Nigeria below $10 per barrel and have begun underground move to scuttle the plan, New Telegraph gathered exclusively at the weekend.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: