SystemSpecs seeks investments in human resources

SystemSpecs, Africa’s leading provider of innovative financial and human capital technology solutions and services, has made a case for the prioritisation of investments on human resources in Nigeria.

This, it said, was the only way the country could compete favourably in the comity of nations and create opportunities for her teeming population as technology transforms industries and economies around the world. An Executive Director at the company, Mr. ‘Deremi Atanda, made the call at the second edition of the Nigeria Digital Economy Summit (NDES, which held virtually. At the session, which focused on the need to develop talents locally to grow a digital economy, Atanda said: “The quality of the workforce of any organisation is a major determinant of the value such an institution is able to provide.

As such, it is non-negotiable for all stakeholders to commit to capacity development in order to fully harness our people’s potential.” “Talent will follow economic development,” he added, noting that recent wave of manpower exit from Nigeria is not new and that SystemSpecs has had a share of it at the turn of this century when the firm lost a lot of its technology talent to the West. He added that with innovation never stopping, it is important to also regularly re-equip our talent base, not only to remain relevant in the present but to play pivotal roles in determining the advancements of the future.

“As government and other stakeholders invest in human capacity development, it is crucial that organisations maximise their workforce, ensure corporate objectives are met and maintain satisfied staff members, whether they work remotely, practise flexible work hours or work fully from a physical location,” he said.

