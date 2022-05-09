Business

SystemSpecs unveils judges for Children’s Day Essay Competition

SystemSpecs has appointed respected personalities with proven commitment to driving national development through technology, into its panel of judges for the 2022 edition of its annual Children’s Day Essay Competition, the company said in a press release.

 

According to the statement, the judges for the competition include Dr. Babatunde Obrimah, Chief Operating Officer of Fintech Association of Nigeria; Engr. Mercy Olayemi, a frontline senior software engineer; techpreneur and Chief Executive Officer at Lucy.ng, Jumoke Lawoyin and Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr., Special Adviser to the Anambra State Government on IT. It said that entries submission into the essay competition closed on April 29th 2022.

 

“As one of the manifestations of our corporate social responsibility focus on capacity development for national IT transformation, the appointment of judges for the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is one way we ensure that the top entries get their places among the stars and that merit continues to indeed be enshrined.

 

“We are convinced that, following the judging parameters and processes, the top entries would give Nigeria, and indeed the rest of Africa and the world, some of the brightest and most original ideas on how the educational sector can be transformed, leveraging technology,” said Oluwasegun Adesanya, SystemSpecs’ Group Head in charge of Corporate Services.

 

Winners of the 2022 edition of the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition will be announced on Children’s Day, May 27, 2022. Organisers of the competition, SystemSpecs, is a 30-yearold pioneering technology powerhouse in Africa, providing payments, human capital technology and e-commerce solutions and services

 

