SystemSpecs unveils new subsidiary, HumanManager Limited

The Board of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited has unveiled HumanManager Limited as its new subsidiary. It has also announced the appointment of Adekunbi Ademiluyi as Managing Director of the new subsidiary. In a press release, it stated that Adekunbi, who assumed office, effective September 1, 2022, has over 23 years of experience in banking, payments, and strategy. “Adekunbi brings a unique set of skills and a global perspective to the business. This includes creating a commercial ecosystem of HR tech tools to optimise the employment process and employees’ lifespans in organisations, as well as improve employee lifestyles,” the statement said. “We are excited to announce HumanManager Limited as our new subsidiary and Adekunbi Ademiluyi as the Managing Director of the business.”

“These are to reinforce HumanManager’s leadership in the human capital management market space and optimise value in a fast-paced world,” said John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited. HumanManager has been repositioned to feature employee lending, e-commerce, and other solutions that Adekunbi has successfully implemented with various companies over her career. She will work on strengthening our partnerships and building new relationships across industries to complete the outlook and focus of the company under her leadership.

He added that “Ademiluyi is expected to ensure that Human- Manager Limited is at par with the current and future HR needs of businesses and also extend its services to organisations across Africa.” We have the vision to attain and maintain market leadership in terms of profitability and excellent service.

