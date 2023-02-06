Business

SystemSpecs unveils new subsidiary, HumanManager Limited

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Board of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited has unveiled HumanManager Limited as its new subsidiary. It has also announced the appointment of Adekunbi Ademiluyi as Managing Director of the new subsidiary. In a press release, it stated that Adekunbi, who assumed office, effective September 1, 2022, has over 23 years of experience in banking, payments, and strategy. “Adekunbi brings a unique set of skills and a global perspective to the business. This includes creating a commercial ecosystem of HR tech tools to optimise the employment process and employees’ lifespans in organisations, as well as improve employee lifestyles,” the statement said. “We are excited to announce HumanManager Limited as our new subsidiary and Adekunbi Ademiluyi as the Managing Director of the business.”

“These are to reinforce HumanManager’s leadership in the human capital management market space and optimise value in a fast-paced world,” said John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs Holdings Limited. HumanManager has been repositioned to feature employee lending, e-commerce, and other solutions that Adekunbi has successfully implemented with various companies over her career. She will work on strengthening our partnerships and building new relationships across industries to complete the outlook and focus of the company under her leadership.

He added that “Ademiluyi is expected to ensure that Human- Manager Limited is at par with the current and future HR needs of businesses and also extend its services to organisations across Africa.” We have the vision to attain and maintain market leadership in terms of profitability and excellent service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NPA partners UK agency on port security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has decided to partner with the United Kingdom Border Force (UKBF) on port security and facilitation of legitimate movement of persons and goods at all seaports in the country. In a statement by the Authority’s General Manager,   Corporate and Strategic Communication, Olaseni Alakija, the partnership covers security measures, coordination, information […]
Business

Credit Suisse to launch app to rival digital challengers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Credit Suisse will compete with rival challenger banks by launching an apponly banking service, which will offer a variety of online banking tools, free foreign exchange transactions, mortgage loans and a fully digital wealth management service, according to a Finextra report. The app launch comes with a virtual debit card for e-commerce transactions, but if […]
Business

How Half Million Coffee coped during COVID-19 – Meshal Khalid H Alshehri

Posted on Author Reporter

  Half Million Coffee CEO,  Meshal Khalid H Alshehri, has explained how the shop coped during the coronavirus pandemic that brought the world to a standstill in 2020. Half Million Coffee, an upscale and fast-selling coffee retail outlet,  draws a wide array of customers , from different tribes and nationalities, all coming together in to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica