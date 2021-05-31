Business

SystemSpecs unveils winners of Children's Day essay competition

SystemSpecs has announced winners of the 2021 edition of its Children’s Day Essay Competition, the company said in a press release.

 

It stated that the annual essay contest served as an opportunity for Nigerian children aged nine to 16 to share technology-led ideas capable of transforming specific aspects of the Nigerian state.

 

According to the press release, 12-year-old Chetachi Best Mbalu of Lagooz College, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, emerged winner in the junior category, which had over 2000 entries from about 600 publicly-owned and private secondary schoolols across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

Also, 15-year-old Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri of Queensland Academy, Okota, Lagos, emerged winner in the senior category. Similarly, Justin Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, 12, from Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, Ikorodu, Lagos and 10-year-old Praise Idaiye from Starlite College, Ibadan, Oyo State, emerged first and second runners-up respectively in the junior category.

 

While Wilfred Okoawo, 15, from New Fountain Secondary School, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State and 16-year-old Nwachinemere Uzochukwu Mbaka from Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School, Maryland, Lagos, emerged first and second runners-up respectively in the senior category.

 

The statement said that the bright youngsters, who emerged first in each category, would each receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, monthly 10 gigabyte data for one year, branded travel suite case, a trendy hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

 

Furthermore, the first runners-up will receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphone, monthly five gigabyte data for one year, a trendy hoodie, a thermal flask and school bag.

