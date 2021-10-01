SystemSpecs urges lawyers to embrace tech disruptions

As ICT plays an increasingly significant role in all facets of human life, African technology giant, System- Specs, has urged lawyers in Nigeria to embrace the disruption caused by technology for the legal profession. According to an Executive Director at System- Specs, Deremi Atanda, legal practitioners must rethink strategies of the past and present and reposition for the future in order to stay relevant and productive in a fast-paced tech-led environment. Atanda said this at the 4th Young Wigs Conference, which was held both virtually via Zoom and physically at Kano on September 27 and 28, 2021, with the theme: “Techonomy.”

Organised by the Legal Concierge, the Young Wigs Conference hopes to bring together legal practitioners, business professionals and the tech world to discuss emerging areas of legal practice, which were previously overlooked. According to Atanda, the rapid advancement in technology is driven by certain trends that have occurred between 2000 and 2017, including the geometric increase in computer processing power, an enormous reduction in the cost of data and easier access to computers. The developments have led to a booming ICT sector in Nigeria and beyond.

