Business

SystemSpecs urges lawyers to embrace tech disruptions

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As ICT plays an increasingly significant role in all facets of human life, African technology giant, System- Specs, has urged lawyers in Nigeria to embrace the disruption caused by technology for the legal profession. According to an Executive Director at System- Specs, Deremi Atanda, legal practitioners must rethink strategies of the past and present and reposition for the future in order to stay relevant and productive in a fast-paced tech-led environment. Atanda said this at the 4th Young Wigs Conference, which was held both virtually via Zoom and physically at Kano on September 27 and 28, 2021, with the theme: “Techonomy.”

Organised by the Legal Concierge, the Young Wigs Conference hopes to bring together legal practitioners, business professionals and the tech world to discuss emerging areas of legal practice, which were previously overlooked. According to Atanda, the rapid advancement in technology is driven by certain trends that have occurred between 2000 and 2017, including the geometric increase in computer processing power, an enormous reduction in the cost of data and easier access to computers. The developments have led to a booming ICT sector in Nigeria and beyond.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Danbatta: Why women must be empowered with ICT skills

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has emphasised the important role played by women in the country’s socioeconomic and political space while underscoring the need to empower them in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as an enabler for social change. Danbatta stated this while delivering a […]
Business

‘Toyota’ Engine Oil is substandard, says SON

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned Nigerian consumers on the proliferation of substandard lubricants in the country, warning against purchase of a particular brand identified as ‘Toyota engine oil’.     The agency noted that the brand was among others in the market that had not undergone any offshore conformity assessment and therefore […]
Business

Bank seeks more fintech, lenders, telcos pact

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said that more collaboration is needed between Fintech, banks, and telecommunications companies to spur markets in health, agriculture, education, transportation, fashion and creative industry, commodities, and capital markets. Akinwuntan, who stated this in his keynote address at the on-going Nigeria Fintech Week, maintained that for Nigeria Fintechs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica