SystemSpecs urges Nigeria to leverage ICT

As the world continues to grapple with the ripple effects of COVID-19, SystemSpecs has urged Nigeria to harness the opportunities presented by ICT boom in the country to boost her economy in the post- COVID-19 era. According to Deremi Atanda, Executive Director, SystemSpecs, the ICT boom is a great opportunity for the national economy to thrive in terms of capacity building for economic advancement.

Atanda spoke as a panelist during a webinar recently organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria Centre for Financial Studies (CIBNCFS), in collaboration with B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA) on how key sectors survived the pandemic and practicable strategies for growth and profitability as the economy tends towards recovery. The analysis of Nigeria’s economy for the first quarter of 2021 indicates that inflation dropped from 18.1 per cent in April to a three-month low of 17.9 per cent in May 2021.

Also, the volatility of product prices, especially raw materials used for production by businesses, has made planning and optimisation of supply chains slightly complex. “As the economy continues its slow recovery from the damage caused by COVID-19, it is key that Nigeria takes more concerted efforts towards diversifying her economy. Technology holds a great potential that has barely been scratched and can be harnessed through well thought-out policies and a business climate that encourages innovation,” Atanda noted.

Like this: Like Loading...