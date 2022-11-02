SystemSpecs urges Nigerian firms to buy indigenous software

The Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited, Mr. Demola Igbalajobi, has urged Nigerian companies to support indigenously manufactured software. He made this call at the 54th International Conference of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Systemspecs Technology Services Limited is a leading financial and human capital management software solution provider, and a subsidiary of Systemspecs Group, that company focuses on a wide array of technology solutions with products such as HumanManager, HumanManagerFlex, Pouchii and FundACause, amongst many other products and services. With over two decades of multi-industry experience, Igbalajobi delivered a paper on “Leveraging HR Technology Tools to Enable and Sustain Business Performance.” He noted that one of the major challenges of the post Covid-19 era is managing employees under a remote and hybrid working environment without losing productivity. More than ever before, human resources specialists have to adopt creative ways of optimally recruiting and managing their respective human capital.

