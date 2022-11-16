Sports

Szczesny: Qatar will be my last World Cup

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny said the World Cup in Qatar is likely to be his last, but added that he is not yet ready to end his international career.

“I can’t imagine being able to play football in 2026 with the same fire I feel today, and that means I won’t be playing football,” Szczesny, who plays for Juventus, told TVP Sport in an interview that will be aired in full on Saturday.

“However, four years is a long time. It can change (but) I have the feeling that I am playing my last World Cup. Later it could turn out that I play two more. I can’t promise anything, but that was my feeling when I went out to play against Sweden,” he said.

The 32-year-old, who made his Poland debut in November 2009 in a 1-0 friendly win over Canada, stressed that he did not feel old enough to think about ending his international career.

“I can’t imagine playing my last match for the national team at this World Cup, just to be clear,” he said.

“I would like it to be a special tournament. At this World Cup, I hope that the match in the final will be my last. Well, it could the third-place one,” he added with a smile.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

