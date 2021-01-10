Sports

T.B Joshua helped us win U-20 World Cup –Gladson Awako

Former Ghana U-20 midfielder, Gladson Awako, has revealed that Nigerian pastor, T B Joshua, contributed to Ghana’s 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph in Egypt by offering the team prayers before each game and arranging the order of Ghana’s penalty takers in the final against Brazil.

 

Ghana became the first African team to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup when they beat Brazil 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after extra time. Ghana had a man sent off in the 37th minute when Daniel Addo was given his marching orders.

 

Eleven years since that victory, a member of the team, Awako, now 31, has revealed TB Joshua even predicted that they would have a man sent off. “During the U-20 World Cup in Egypt, we normally gathered around the centre to pray. The coach usually made us speak to a man on phone,” Awako revealed in an instagram live chat with YAC Media.

 

“He will put the phone on loud speaker so we could all hear and then pray and do what he says.

 

“Most of the things he said came to pass especially the final. He predicted that we will get an early red card and also told us how we will arrange the penalty takers. “All that c a m e to pass.

 

Hon- e s t l y I didn’t know who it was until we won the cup and they told us the man was TB Joshua.”

 

Awako currently plays for Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics where he is captain.

