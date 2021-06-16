Metro & Crime

T.B. Joshua: Ondo has lost a great ambassador – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has condoled with the church and family of the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, on his dead, describing the passage of the world renowned prophet and tele-evangelist, as a great loss to not only the state, but to the nation and the entire world.

The governor, who was represented by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, who led a delegation from the state government to the SCOAN in Ikotun, Lagos, said the governor was shocked by the demise of Joshua but took solace in the supremacy of the Almighty God over the affairs of man.

He said: “For you to know how Mr. Governor, Arakurin Akeredolu appreciates his brother that has just left, he decided to send this delegate with the symbol of Ondo State to come and commiserate with the family, children, and with the people of God, the church members, and the whole world entirely.
”Our brother that has just left is a dear and reliable citizen of Ondo State, he is a man that we believed in all what he had been doing. He was a God fearing person and a man of God per excellence.
“I am here on behalf of the governor and good people of Ondo State. The Governor, Arakurin OIuwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), sent a very powerful delegate to come and commiserate with the family of our brother who has just passed to eternal life.”
He said the governor has promised to be physically present at the burial ceremony of the late clergy where ever it would be held.
The governor said in his condolence letter addressed to Mrs. Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late pastor, that: “The news of the sudden demise of my own brother and your husband, Temitope Balogun Joshua, came to us in Ondo State as a rude shock.
”I was surprised. He was a renowned man of God and was a blessing to humanity and a great ambassador of the Sunshine State and we will not forget him. We will miss him; the whole world will miss him.
”Undoubtedly Pastor Joshua’s demise is a great loss to Nigeria, most especially to us, Ondo State. We are all crying because of our brother. We are in pain, the emotion; we cannot forget it in life.”
The team sent by the governor included the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolaseyi, Owo II, Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly; Hon. Jamiu Suleiman Maito, Akoko Northwest 1; Hon. Taofeek Mohammed, Akoko Northwest II; Hon. Elegbeleye Rasheed Olalekan, Akoko Northeast; Hon. Hon. (Eldr) Felemu Gudubankole, Akoko Southwest II; Hon. Olugbenga Omole, Akoko Southwest 1, and all the local government chairmen from Ondo State North Senatorial district.

