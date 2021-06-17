T.B. Joshua: Ondo has lost great ambassador, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has condoled with the church and family of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, on his death, described the passage of the renowned prophet and televangelist as a great loss to not only the state, but to the nation and the entire world. The governor, represented by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, who led a delegation from the state government to SCOAN in Ikotun, Lagos, said the governor was shocked by the demise of the prophet, but took solace in the supremacy of the Almighty God over the affairs of men. He said: “For you to know how Mr. Governor, Akeredolu appreciates his brother that has just left, he decided to send this delegation with the symbol of Ondo State to come and commiserate with the family, children and with the people of God, the church members, and the whole world entirely. “Our brother that has just left is a dear and reliable citizen of Ondo State, he is a man that we believed in all what he had been doing. He was a God fearing person and a man of God par excellence. “I am here on behalf of the governor and good people of Ondo State. The governor, OIuwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), sent a very powerful delegate to come and commiserate with the family of our brother who has just passed to eternal life.”
Related Articles
Asiwaju and the imperatives of leadership in Nigeria
I am starting this piece on leadership with a hypothesis. And my hypothesis is founded not just on my perception of leadership over time, but specifically on how my understanding of Yoruba culture and philosophy has affected what I think about the nature, dynamics, and responsibility of leading a country like Nigeria. Leadership […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UNICEF, Ebonyi to prosecute FGM practitioners
United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the Ebonyi State Ministry of Justice yesterday vowed to prosecute perpetrators of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state. UNICEF and the Ministry said once a person was arrested and taken to police station for the offence, no time would be wasted in prosecuting the accused to serve as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coronavirus: Lockdown relaxed in England as 2m rule eased
Pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, when social distancing rules will be eased. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should remain 2m apart where possible but a “one metre plus” rule will be introduced. Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)