T.B. Joshua: Ondo has lost great ambassador, says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has condoled with the church and family of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, on his death, described the passage of the renowned prophet and televangelist as a great loss to not only the state, but to the nation and the entire world. The governor, represented by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, who led a delegation from the state government to SCOAN in Ikotun, Lagos, said the governor was shocked by the demise of the prophet, but took solace in the supremacy of the Almighty God over the affairs of men. He said: “For you to know how Mr. Governor, Akeredolu appreciates his brother that has just left, he decided to send this delegation with the symbol of Ondo State to come and commiserate with the family, children and with the people of God, the church members, and the whole world entirely. “Our brother that has just left is a dear and reliable citizen of Ondo State, he is a man that we believed in all what he had been doing. He was a God fearing person and a man of God par excellence. “I am here on behalf of the governor and good people of Ondo State. The governor, OIuwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), sent a very powerful delegate to come and commiserate with the family of our brother who has just passed to eternal life.”

Like this: Like Loading...