T.B Joshua: World gathers to bid farewell this week

It is the eve of a-weeklong laying in state activities in honour of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua. People of all nations, tribes, tongues and religious affiliations are already flying into Nigeria to pay their last respect to the world renowned televangelist and philanthropist.

Considering the huge number of people whose lives have been touched in numerous unique ways through the ministry of the demised servant of God, it is not hard to decipher that the SCOAN’s worship centre (Arena of Liberty) and venue of the events, cannot accommodate Joshua’s followers, associates, friends, admirers, relations and representatives of governments, organizations and bodies who are anxious to pay their last respect.

In the words of SCOAN’s spokesperson, Dr Garry Tonge, at a recent press conference, “On June 5, Prophet T.B. Joshua’s supernatural call home was met with an outpouring of millions of testimonies and tributes from 195 countries – representing every tribe, every tongue and every nation on the face of the earth. The news of his departure also led to an increase of 600,000 followers on the T.B. Joshua Ministries Facebook Page, reaching a total of 6,200,000 – the largest of any religious figure in Africa.”

Little wonder, Dr Tonge repeatedly explained that though activities lined up to give Joshua, one of Africa’s pastors; a befitting burial is indeed open for all to participate; available space may not likely accommodate everyone.

For this reason, Tonge encouraged everyone to choose one or two of the laying in state events to attend. Accordingly, the burial plan christened ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet T.B. Joshua (1963-2021) – Not Mine but God’s Own,’ begins tomorrow July 5, with candlelight procession – starting time 6pm (this is a private service).

Tribute Service follows on July 6-7, between the hours of 10am and 7pm. It is open to the public, though with limited seating. Service of Songs/ All Night Praise starting 12 midnight also with limited seating at the Arena of Liberty SCOAN. The remains of Prophet Joshua would lay in state from 11am to 5pm on July 8.

The event is also open to the public, for the people to pay their last respect to the servant of God. Laying-to-rest service and interment comes up on July 9 from 10 am; it is open to the public with limited seating.”

Thanksgiving service is slated for July 11 from 9am – 11am (open to the public with limited seating); and all of the activities will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, available on GOTV, DSTV and streamed on Facebook.

He said: “Prophet T.B. Joshua is a man of the people with global influence and we know that the eyes of the world are upon this event. In our abiding commitment to the ideal of responsible corporate citizenship, we wish to assure you that we are working hand in hand with the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Health (both at state and federal levels) to ensure that the current public health and security protocols, as well as other general guidelines and regulations of the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government, are observed throughout the duration of these events. As Prophet T.B. Joshua says, “Good Christians are good citizens.”

T B Joshua represents different things to different people. During his life time, he was a controversial man of God, who until his death suffered unprecedented ostracism from fellow pastors, particularly in Nigeria. Like the scripture says, a prophet is not without honour except in his own homeland.

Indeed, Joshua enjoyed mammoth following among international worshipers; to the point that figures released by the Nigerian Immigration Service showed that six out of every 10 foreign travellers coming into Nigeria are bound for The SCOAN.

They represent international members and religious pilgrims who flood T B Joshua’s Sunday services and other programmes. However, Joshua’s footprints and works evident in Nigeria, Africa and around the nations of the world depict Joshua not just as a dedicated servant of God, who has demonstrated supernatural miracle making prowess.

He comes across as a lover of humanity with abundant milk of human kindness. He disarms his detractors with his messages of love, godliness, philanthropy, humility and forgiveness. Joshua will most likely be remembered not for his controversies but by his charity work, which cuts across nations, religion, tribes, tongues and ages.

Some of the beneficiaries of Joshua’s charity acts agree that ‘Wherever there is a need, there you will find T B Joshua and his Emmanuel TV, the official media of the SCOAN.’ Invariably, in response to the Haiti earthquake in 2010, T.B. Joshua chartered two cargo planes with relief materials and sent a team of doctors, nurses, engineers and workers and established a field hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti called Clinique Emmanuel.

He donated USD 50,000 to Ebola victims in Sierra Leone in 2014, sent aid to Leyte Island when Typhoon Haiyan devastated the Philippines in 2013, and victims of severe flooding and fire in Accra, Ghana received USD40,000, food and essential supplies courtesy of T B Joshua’s ministries. In 2016, a cargo plane was chartered to carry 20 tonnes of relief aid to the victims of the earthquake in Ecuador.

The late Prophet provided COVID relief aid totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars to numerous people around the world who suffered from the economic fallout of the lockdowns, including a N30million donation to the Lagos State Government for COVID relief. Back home still, he donated N10million to IDP camp, Abuja to support Boko Haram displaced persons in Nigeria.

Over USD140,000 was spent to support Ghana: 23 new police vehicles purchased, essential supplies and food aid provided to the Ghana Prisons Service to provide meals for the inmates as well as for patients in Krachi West District Hospital including ambulance and other equipment Ghana, Regular cash donations and food support for rehabilitation of drug addicts, prostitutes and alcoholics in the UK in support of the Flower of Justice Foundation.

To the USA, Washington Mountain Ministries Ranch Rehabilitation Centre, Joshua donated equipment and essential supplies for recovering addicts and school items for their children.

He also extended to Colorado essential provisions and food supplies for the homeless who live under plastic sheets and simple tents on the banks of the Colorado River. In response to Boko Haram insurgency in Northern states of Nigeria affected by insurgency, Prophet T.B. Joshua personally led the team in loading trailers with food supplies for the humanitarian mission. Each community also received N1million to mention but a few.

Prophet T.B Joshua was born on June 12, 1963, into the humble family of Pa Kolawole Balogun and Madam Folarin Aisha Adesiji Balogun of Arigidi, Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria. He attended St. Stephen’s Primary School in Arigidi and then several different secondary schools, among them was Ansar- Ud-Deen Grammar School in Ikare.

He later withdrew from the school due to insufficient funds. A story of his early life showed that from infancy, the hand of God was upon Joshua. It was reliably gathered that when T.B. Joshua was in primary school, a madman came to the school with a cutlass, causing pupils and teachers alike to run away in fear.

However, T.B. Joshua approached the madman and commanded him to hand over the cutlass in Jesus’ name – and the madman obeyed the then young T.B. Joshua who later earned the nick-name “Small Pastor” among his peers. Incidentally, in 1987, T.B. Joshua went to fast and pray for 40 days and 40 nights on a Prayer Mountain in his hometown of Arigidi, where he received the call of God. He was inspired to established

The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in 1989, after he returned from a visit to The Synagogue of Old in Jerusalem, Israel – where Jesus Christ ministered during His earthly ministry. In March 2006, Emmanuel TV was launched through which The SCOAN’s services are broadcast live to world audience.

Like this: Like Loading...