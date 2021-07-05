T.B Joshua’s burial: Lagos on red alert, inspects facilities to avert COVID-19 spread

As the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) prepares for the funeral of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, the Lagos State Government yesterday said that it is on red alert to prevent the third wave of COVID-19.

The state government considers the funeral activities at SCOAN an important enough event to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the importation, transmission or spread of the newly deadly strains of COVID infection to the state or country.

Hence, the government said that it has inspected the facilities at the church for coronavirus safety and prevention protocols compliance in preparation as part of the mitigation strategy of the Lagos State government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking after the inspection of the church facilities and meeting with the church officials, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the inspection is in line with the third wave mitigation strategy of the state government to prevent the importation and spread of new deadly strains of COVID-19 into Lagos and Nigeria.

While noting that the Late Prophet is a prominent person with large congregation and followers from around the world, the commissioner said the funeral rites would expectedly attract people from within and outside the country who will deem it fit to come pay their last respects to the clergyman.

He said: “On behalf of the Lagos State government we want to offer our deep condolences to the family of the prophet and members of the congregation. In these very precarious times that we are in, with a global pandemic that is evolving dynamically; what we now know is that there are different strains of the virus circulating around the world, and Lagos State has a very strong third wave prevention strategy.

“The likely cause of a third wave is going to be an importation from visitors who are infected with the virus, so we are particularly careful about working with the Synagogue to make sure that we have a collaboration that will reduce the opportunity to zero of us either importing a virus or even allowing someone who is positive to interact with the community.”

While noting that ther are some areas of infection prevention protocols that needed strengthening in the church, Abayomi assured that those areas would be strengthened before and during the funeral activities.

He added that biosecurity and safety experts will also be on ground to work with the local organising committee to monitor and ensure safety of attendees.

The team from the state government, which also included the Incident Manager of the Emergency Operation Centre of Lagos COVID-19 Response, Dr. Ismail Abdul Salam, members of the Lagos State Ministry of Health Biosecurity team, officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission and representatives of the Federal Ministry of Health’s Port Health Services, inspected the auditorium, marquee tent, hostel accommodation for international guests and sanitary facilities during the assessment

Like this: Like Loading...