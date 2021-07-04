News

T.B Joshua’s burial: Lagos on red alert, inspects facilities to avert COVID-19 spread

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinl

As the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) prepares for the funeral of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, the Lagos State government Sunday said that it is on red alert to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 in the state.

The state government considers the funeral activities at SCOAN an important enough event to ensure strict compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent the importation, transmission or spread of the newly deadly strains of COVID infection to the state or country.

Hence, the government said that it has inspected the facilities at the church for coronavirus safety and prevention protocols compliance in preparation as part of the mitigation strategy of the Lagos State government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Speaking after the inspection of the church facilities and meeting with the church officials, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the inspection is in line with the third wave mitigation strategy of the state government to prevent the importation and spread of new deadly strains of COVID-19 into Lagos and Nigeria.

While noting that the late Prophet is a prominent person with large congregation and followers from around the world, the commissioner said the funeral rites would expectedly attract people from within and outside the country who will deem it fit to come pay their last respects to the clergyman.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

