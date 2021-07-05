T/Tennis: Nigeria’s Omotayo joins French league

Nigeria’s top table tennis star, Olajide Omotayo has joined a French Pro A team, PPC Villenuve, for the 2020/2021 season after six years sojourn in the Italian table tennis Super league.

Announcing the capture of the 2019 All Africa Games champion on its social media handle over the weekend, the French club described Omotayo as a fighter who will help them to the top of the elite league this season.

The club wrote : ” Omotayo from Nigeria 26 ranked 92 in the world will be a formidable opponent for our rivals. Little known in France. It will be interesting to follow and his fighting spirit will be a quality to be appreciated by the public in France.”

Omotayo will be joined by mambers of the team which include French junior international Jules Cavaille and Russian star Alexey Liventsov. An excited Omotayo who last played for TT Genova of Italy before the Covid- 19 Pandenmic has described the move as a dream come true

