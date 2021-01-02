Table tennis boss targets better 2021

President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Engr Tikon Ishaku has promised that the year 2021 will be a better year compared to 2020 after been largely disturbed by the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the Federation’s programmes and activities. Ishaku speaking in a chat with brila.

net stated that the Federation has a plan to ensure that a number of programmes missed the last year 2020 will still be rearranged for the year to ensure that players are able to make up for missed programmes and competitions. He also said the Federations updated programs will be made available subsequently.

“We have a lot of things that we miss in 2020 that we are lining up for 2021 and of course there were a lot of international programmes that we missed in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are starting 2021 on a very good note and 2021 will certainly not be 2020. So we have a great package in 2021 and as we proceed I will be unveiling them from time to time.”

