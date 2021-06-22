Sports

Table Tennis: Teenage star, Taiwo Mati, gets ITTF scholarshi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Nigeria’s national U-21 table tennis player, Taiwo Mati, has been listed among the beneficiaries of the 2021 With The Future In Mind (WFIM) scholarship by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).
21-year old Mati was named among the 13 players under the Prominent Youth Players category by the world table tennis ruling body.
The African cadet champion is one of the two African players listed alongside Egypt’s Hana Good who is the world’s girl’s number one U-15 player.
According to the statement issued by ITTF at the weekend, WIFM has been a core component of the Athletes Development Model since its inception, targeting prospects from all over the world in the pursuit of their Olympic dreams.

