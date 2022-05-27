Table Water Producers: Revenue collectors sent us out of business

Table Water Producers Union in Aba, Abia State, yesterday said that they withdrew their products and services from the town and its environs, citing alleged unwholesome activities and collection of multiple taxes/levies by the state government revenue collectors and touts, as the major reasons. The producers of the ‘pure water sachet’ brand, under their umbrella body, said the decision to withdraw their services and products was the last resort to protect their businesses from total collapse.

They recalled that they had been going through an excruciating pain and extremely difficult situation in the hands of the government revenue collectors which left them indebted and out of business due to the activities of some people, who are masquerading as government revenue collection agents and uncountable touts. The Chairman of the union, Ejikeme Uzoma, who disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen after an emergency meeting of the union, said the decision to withdraw their products and services would remain in force until the situation that necessitated their strike is adequately addressed by the state government.

