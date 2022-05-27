News

Table Water Producers: Revenue collectors sent us out of business

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Table Water Producers Union in Aba, Abia State, yesterday said that they withdrew their products and services from the town and its environs, citing alleged unwholesome activities and collection of multiple taxes/levies by the state government revenue collectors and touts, as the major reasons. The producers of the ‘pure water sachet’ brand, under their umbrella body, said the decision to withdraw their services and products was the last resort to protect their businesses from total collapse.

They recalled that they had been going through an excruciating pain and extremely difficult situation in the hands of the government revenue collectors which left them indebted and out of business due to the activities of some people, who are masquerading as government revenue collection agents and uncountable touts. The Chairman of the union, Ejikeme Uzoma, who disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen after an emergency meeting of the union, said the decision to withdraw their products and services would remain in force until the situation that necessitated their strike is adequately addressed by the state government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insurgency’ll be over in 2023 –Zulum

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has assured that the insurgency in the North Eastern parts of the country would be over by next year. Zulum gave this assurance in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday. According to him, his optimism was […]
News Top Stories

Eating meat can increase risk of heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) said regular meat-eaters are more likely to suffer from chronic health conditions than those who shun or ration animal products. The study found a meatlover who eats 70 grams of meat — processed or unprocessed — more than a peer is at 15 per cent […]
News

Borrowing for revenue yielding ventures in order – NSIA boss

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji, yesterday said borrowing isn’t a bad idea, if channelled to revenue yielding ventures. He submitted that borrowings should be for investment in revenueyielding projects, not consumption. Orji spoke yesterday in Abuja at the Businessday Breakfast Meeting on Macroeconomic Outlook:Innovation and Technology. He said Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica