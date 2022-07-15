Tacha: I’ll rather be a prostitute than suffer with my beauty

Ex-housemate of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show, Tacha Akide, has said she would rather be “a proud prostitute” than suffer with her beauty. The reality TV star was reacting to a post by a Twitter user who aimed a dig at ladies fond of saying they are “too beautiful to suffer”. In the tweet, the user argued that such a mindset is what usually pushes ladies into prostitution. “Prostitution starts when a girl thinks she’s too beautiful to suffer,” the user wrote. In her response to the tweet, the brand influencer said she is one of those who hold such an ideology.

She also taunted the user, saying “that must make me a proud prostitute.” Tacha participated in the 2019 edition of BBNaija and was one of the most-talked-about housemates for the edition. The reality TV star has been vocal about her love for luxury and how she detests poverty. Last year, the entrepreneur disclosed that she cannot date a responsible but broke man because her “market is expensive.”

“I’m sorry I cannot date a responsible but broke man. He may has potentials but I’m too busy to see that,” she had said. “My man must be rich, hardworking, sweet, encouraging and God-fearing. “But I’ll always tell people to go for their spec. Everyone has his or her own spec when it comes to relationship so I want them to go for their spec. “As for me, my market is expensive. The Tacha market is expensive, deliberate, very intentional and has to always be powerful.”

