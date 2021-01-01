Metro & Crime

Tackle insecurity head-on in 2021, Wale Oke tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

National Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle head-on, the issue of insecurity and other areas of concern in the country in the New year. Wale Oke, through his Media Office, deplored the increasing cases of kidnapping, banditry and other security issues leading to growing tension and apprehension in the country.

He said: “Without mincing words, this just goes to tell us without further delay that our security architecture needs to be looked into and properly engineered.” Particularly, the bishop warned that as the nation was gradually moving into another election year, politicians should desist from further heating the polity through inflammatory statements and other related activities.

The renowned cleric, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit, admonished Nigerians to fear God by walking in His obedience in the new year for His purpose to be fulfilled on the people and the country.

