Tackle secession calls with improved security, Sultan tells Buhari

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday asked the Federal Government to address agitations for break-up of the country by tackling the prevailing insecurity across the states. JNI also disclosed that tackling the economic hardship and addressing the massive unemployment in the country will go a long way in assuaging those bent on balkanising the country.

The Islamic body, in its end of Ramadan fasting message, said addressing those challenges will reinvent the spirit of patriotism among the people for an indivisible Nigeria. The message, signed by JNI Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, also urged Muslims to give out Zakatul-Fitr (Ordained Alms Giving at the end of Ramadan Fasting) despite the economic and intractable security challenges bedeviling the country.

JNI said, “Nigerian Muslims are implored to reflect their minds on the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan is still and shall remain The Lord of other months.

We must all be reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah. “Likewise, we call on the government in respect to the perceived calls for the fragmentation of Nigeria from different quotas, to take the trend as a wake-up call to improve and/or rejig the security network, tackle economic hardship and transparently address the seeming unemployment bog in order to reinvent the spirit of patriotism for an indivisible Nigeria”. Part of the message said, “Bearing in mind that by Allah’s will, tomorrow, Wednesday, 12th May or next tomorrow, Thursday, 13th May, 2021 shall mark the end of Ramadan fasting, to witness Eid-el-Fitr celebration insha’Allah.

In the light of which Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, uses this medium to, once again, show gratitude to Almighty Allah, the Exceedingly Merciful for sparing our lives to have observed the 2021 Ramadan fasting.

“Muslims are, therefore, enjoined to sustain the virtuous acts learnt in Ramadan and remain self-disciplined, dedicated and ever God-fearing in all their undertakings. “Once again, Muslims are reminded of the importance of ordained alms giving at the end of Ramadan fasting despite the economic and intractable security challenges bedeviling the country.

The Zakatul-Fitr should be given from today to the needy before the commencement of the ‘Eid prayer. This, if promptly done, will assist those who do not have the means for a meal during the forthcoming Sallah festivity within the Muslim Ummah. “We will also like to remind all travelling for Sallah festivity to drive with caution and with a lot of prayers, as kidnappings and other criminal acts on the highways seem not to have been overturned. May Allah, the Most High, continue to protect us all.

