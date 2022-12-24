Tackling challenges of rejection, intimidation, ridicule as Scarred premieres

It was glitz and enthralling, with palpable excitement when Scarred, a movie directed by Tope Alake and produced by Jaiye Kuti and Adeleye Fabusoro, premiered at Ebony Life Place Victoria Island, Lagos recently. Featuring star actresses like Tina Mba, Jaiye Kuti, Jenifer Obodo, Mofe Duncan, Enem Ufot, Baaj Adebule, Chinoso Arubayi, and many others, the new flick is a movie that captures the journey of a young woman who has had to deal with rejection, humiliation, intimidation and ridicule from childhood due to an accident that left her face partially burnt, resulting in a significant scarring of her face.

Despite being a very smart and beautiful lady, this prevented her from getting a decent job. It further caused her a great emotional scare too. Present at the premiere which was powered by Resq Promotions were; CEO of SSAfri Homes and Properties, Mr. Sunday Ayeni; Dr. Awa Ibraheem; Marketing Manager Hero Larger, Mr. Dubem Orji and a host of other dignitaries. Speaking about the movie, the co-producer, Jaiye Kuti, who also played one of the lead roles in the movie, disclosed that producing the movie was quite challenging. “I love the title Scarred.

Though producing it wasn’t easy I have to give kudos to my co-producer, Adeleye Fabusoro, and my crew, we worked ourselves out to do a successful movie. You can imagine people who tell you good night while on a location still come back the following morning to tell you good morning still at the same location. That tells you how hardworking we are all through the location.

‘‘It wasn’t easy but I have my husband beside me, always mopping up my lapses wherever there are. Also playing a lead role could be tough. But we thank God we are able to succeed.” On her part, Tina Mba, who also played a big role in the movie, said she took up the role she played based on the script. “It was a very nice movie. When I was given the script I saw it as one movie that expatiates more on sincerity and submission of true love. So it never took me time to accept to be part of this project and I don’t have any regret whatsoever,” she stated. For Mr. Ayeni, it was a film worth spending time to watch.

“You know I don’t usually talk more about movies except it is land or properties business, but for me to have squeezed my time to be here and having seen the movie myself I can tell you it worth spending one’s time to watch it,’’ he said. Adding; ‘‘It is not a matter of sentiment or because Jaiye Kuti is our brand ambassador, but if anyone watches the movie without bias then you will understand what I am driving at.

I give kudos to the writer and the producers.” Also, for Fabusoro, producing a big project is not new to him, being the producer of Borokini and Awon Aladun de among other award-winning movies. According to him, the movie stretched him to the limit, forcing the best out of him. “Obviously producing is not new to me, but I always aspire to be better than my previous work, the reason why I have to double my efforts together with Jaiye Kuti to produce this movie. ‘‘I believe our efforts are well documented going by the feelers I got from the feedback from those who are here this night to witness the premiere.’’

