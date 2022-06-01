Tackling domestic violence

Recently, the nation was jolted by an unwanted display of man’s inhumanity to man.

It was the untimely death of a young female gospel musician: Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu allegedly beaten into lifelessness by her clergymanhusband, Pastor Peter Nwachukwu. The Senate has expressed its disapproval over the incident while observing a minute’s silence for the repose of the soul of Mrs Nwachukwu.

The Upper Legislature Chamber urged the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other relevant security agencies to embark on the needed investigation into the incident. The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has also led a highpowered delegation to the home of Mrs Nwachukwu on a condolence visit. While we await the outcome of the investigation into the immediate cause of the death of Mrs Nwachukwu,

New Telegraph makes bold to say that the late female gospel musician was in chains while in matrimony. She was reportedly ordered not to have a personal bank account regardless of her status as a successful musician. Mrs Nwachukwu’s earnings from her musical career were paid into the personal bank account of her husband. Mrs Nwachukwu was cowed into submission and acceptance of her clergyman husband’s inhumanity to her as an action that was predestined.

It is disheartening that a man who mounts the pulpit to preach to the congregation could turn around to be a wolf to his wife and children.

Or does he think that evangelical impact rests within the maxim of: “Do as I say?” Every theological effort that does not reflect the maxim of “do as I do”, which resonates with the immortal words of Saint Paul that “faith that is not backed up with deeds is null, void and of no effect”. Religion is a known driver and lubricant of development.

This had been illustrated through many milestones which include the introduction of secondary education into Nigeria in June, 1859 by a clergyman-cum educationist, Rev Thomas Barbington Macaulay, who founded the C.M.S Grammar School Lagos.

Unfortunately, as clearly indicated by Pastor Nwachukwu, religion had been deployed as a tool of human manipulation, dehumanisation and retrogression. Why should Pastor Nwachukwu not work hard enough to sustain his family while leaving his visibly hardworking wife to give the desired spousal support?

New Telegraph is aware that Christianity to a reasonable extent does not encourage a woman to walk out of her matrimony in the face of established irredeemable cracks. She is enjoined to remain in her house of horror and continue to bear her cross with philosophical calmness and equanimity.

The traumatised married woman is usually reminded of Job whose record of hardships and trials could be said to be unmatchable in Christian history. But there is a missing link in the sermon from the pulpit encouraging a traumatised married woman to remain in her house of horror.

Was Job’s right to life ever subjected to any threat? No. His right to life was acknowledged, respected and preserved. The actualisation of this standard helped inspire Job to go through his travails with hope, and trust in God, resulting in his eventual success. We regret that this was not the circumstance in which Mrs Nwachukwu, like some other women who were victims of genderbased domestic violence, found herself. Unlike Job, the life of the female gospel musician was under profound threat and she ended up losing it.

Why dissipate energy in pushing out sermons that would help tame women to continue to be at the receiving ends of physical assaults of perceived murderers masquerading as spouses?

Why not redirect the sermons to tackling some of the causes of gender-based domestic violence rather than worry about one of the consequences, which is either separation or divorce? The gender-based domestic violence is deeply rooted in and fuelled but the disguised and undisguised structural defects of the Nigerian society.

It is structured to favour males at the expense of females. It is a patriarchal society where men are presumed to be the frontliners while the women are regarded as the drawers of water and hewers of wood. In some instances, the female children are encouraged to pay attention to farm work, mat-weaving, cooking, child and family care to help pave the way for their eligibility for marriage. Sometimes, the education of the females is cut short as they are rail-roaded into marriage as victims of child marriage.

It is not usually the case with the males who are sent to acquire formal education which is likely to give them a measure of advantage over their female counterparts. The maltreatment suffered by women in pseudo-slaughter slabs pretending to be matrimonial homes are embedded in customs which are crafted by men for women. How could men be the authors of customs that will be applied to women without visible female participation.?

Without demonstrable female input, such conventions and customs would usually be skewed against women. Regrettably, some of the laws in operation in Nigeria tend to bring out the beast in some men.

Such laws should receive urgent attention of the National and State Assemblies. At no point, should a man be permitted to unleash physical assault on his spouse all in the name of correcting her.

A husband who is finding it difficult to talk his wife out of any misconduct should approach recognisable value-adding and problem solving third parties like guidance and counselling experts for professional and unbiased intervention. Religious institutions should be thoroughly vetted.

Those of them found to turn a blind eye to Man’s inhumanity and fellow man by failure to call their assault-driven functionaries to order should be identified and sanctioned accordingly. Through these measures, genderbased domestic violence would be fought to a standstill in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...