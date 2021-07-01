Tackling dwindling revenue amid surging debt stock

The Debt Management Office (DMO) put the country’s current debt stock at about N33 trillion. A sizable portion of the borrowings is ploughed into fixing infrastructure. The challenge of low revenue to GDP is Nigeria’s dilemma in managing her debt crisis, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The quarterly debt stock update by the Debt Management Office (DMO) always ignites inexhaustible debate. It is expected; however marginal such increase in debt may seem. As with all the previous updates, the debt agency released the first quarter 2021 debt outlook. DMO’s figure confirmed a slight increase in the country’s total debt stock from the previous debt position. Nigeria’s total debt stock as of December 31, 2020 was N32.916 trillion. It comprises debts of the Federal Government, 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. As expected, the latest figure by DMO elicited reactions bordering on debt size, revenue profile and debt servicing. These are recurring posers that dug out every fresh debt stock update.

Debt stock at a glance

Latest debt stock update by DMO puts Nigeria’s total debt stock at N33.107 trillion or $87.239 billion as at March 31, 2021. Making up the debt stock are the Promissory Notes in the sum of N940.220 billion issued to settle inherited arrears of the FGN to state governments, oil marketing companies, exporters and local contractors.

Compared to the last year’s December 31, 2020 public debt stock of N32.916 trillion, the increase in the debt stock was marginal at 0.58 per cent. Analysis of the public debt stock shows the increase was in the domestic debt stock, which grew by 2.11 per cent from N20.21 trillion in December 2020 to N20.637 trillion as at March 31, 2021.

The Federal Government’s share of the domestic debt includes FGN Bonds, Sukuk and Green Bonds. They were used to finance infrastructure and other capital projects as well as the N940.220 billion Promissory Notes. For the external debt stock component, it recorded a decline from $33.348 billion as at December 31, 2020 to $32.86 billion due to the redemption by Nigeria of the $500 million Eurobond in January 2021. While the Federal Government’s debt component recorded slight reduction due to redemption of mutual obligations, states recorded an increment in their size of debt.

Debt data on states by the National Bureau of Statistics as of March 31, 2021 showed Federal Capital Territory with a debt portfolio of N69.53 billion; Zamfara, N96.98 billion; Yobe, N60.09 billion; Taraba, N100 billion; Sokoto, N38,55 billion; Rivers, N266.94 billion; Plateau, N134.22 billion; Oyo, N91.95 billionn; Osun, N133.92 billionn; Ondo, N72.60 billionn; Ogun, N156.3 billion; while Niger State had N62.33 billion. Nasarawa had N58.67 billion; Lagos, N507.38 billion; Kwara, N63.24 billion; Kogi, N68.86 billion; Kebbi, N55.1 billion; Katsina, N58.34 billion; Kano, N119.43 billion; Kaduna, N68.75 billion; Jigawa, N31.57 billion; Imo, N149.89 billion; while Gombe Atate had N82.47 billion. Also, Enugu State had N68.86 billion; Ekiti, N83.72 billion; Edo, N81.75 billion; Ebonyi N43.79 billion; Delta, N213.78 billion; Cross-River, N162.34 billion; Borno, N91.86 billion; Benue, N128.25 billion; Bayelsa, N142.94 billion; while Bauchi state had N100.79 billion. According to the NBS, Anambra State had N59.71 billion; Akwa Ibom, N232.2 billion; Adamawa, N95.22 billion; while Abia had N70.57 billion.

Navigating debt – to – GDP debate

Debt ratio of a country’s in relation to her Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is crucial in determining the healthiness of a country’s debt status. A country’s level of debt to her GDP is crucial to management of her debt portfolio. Situated in a layman’s understanding, debt-to-GDP ratio is the ratio between a country’s government debt and its gross domestic product.

A low debt-to-GDP ratio indicates an economy that produces and sells goods and services sufficient to pay back debts without incurring further debt. Over the years, Nigeria’s debt to GDP has been intricately debated with opposing views based on its healthiness.

Last week, it gained the traction of two prominent Nigerians: the current Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, and her predecessor, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, current Director- General, World Trade Organisation (WTO). Both sharply differed on their positions while contributiong last week to the African Development Bank’ high level knowledge event with the theme: ‘from debt resolution to growth: the road ahead for Africa’. The event was held virtually. While Ahmed put the debt-to- GDP ratio at 29 per cent, Okojo- Iweala contradicted the figure. She said it had risen to 35 per cent.

The minister hinted of Federal Government’s plan to borrow more to fund its infrastructure capacity. She said government was enforcing fiscal discipline to expand its fiscal space so that it could continue to service its debts and borrow more to build the nation’s infrastructure capacity. “As of Q1’21, we have about a 29 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio.

In terms of level of debt, we are still very healthy, and sustainable. We are struggling with revenues, which is what we need to pay our debts. We have put in place a number of measures to enhance domestic revenue” “We are cutting costs, we are improving the ease of doing business, trying to leverage private sector resource capacity to invest in infrastructure to reduce government spending.

“We are working on increased transparency in public financial management; we are enforcing fiscal discipline to expand our fiscal space so that we can continue to service our debt and borrow more to build our infrastructure capacity.” Ahmed also said that the total debt profile did not include that of some states, and that the federal government was making moves to correct that.

“In Nigeria, we’ve been making a lot of effort on a quarterly basis to disclose all the debts that we have and to also indicate what the debt service is. “Currently, we are working on including other state-owned debts that have not been included in public debt for the purpose of transparency. It is important and will help us going forward.” However, the WTO DG gave a different figure on the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio. A one time former Minister of finance, WTO DG noted that the nation’s debt to GDP ratio had risen from 29 per cent to 35 per cent.

“Middle-income African countries have also seen their debt burdens increase sharply. Amid falling prices and demand for oil worldwide, Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio rose from 29 to 35 per cent; Algeria from 46 to 53 per cent, and Egypt from 84 to 90 per cent, Angola from 107 to 127 per cent.

“Debt to GDP ratios also increased for non-oil exporters including South Africa from 62 to 77 per cent. Moroccofrom65to76percent.” Okonjo-Iweala also said that scarce foreign exchange in certain African countries was creating scenarios where the governments were using scarce forex to fund the fund debt repayment rather than on capital investment.

“Even where debt to GDP or where debt to export ratios were not very high, tighter access to dollar financing because of the COVID-19 crisis means we are already seeing places where scarce foreign exchange is going to fund debt repayment instead of capital investment,” she added.

Tackling revenue bottlenecks

At about 6.1 percent tax to GDP position, Nigeria ranks one of the countries with least earnings from taxes. Over the years, past and current governments insisted the problem with the economy is insufficient tax generation which has nothing to do with size of debt stock. At a debt stock level of about N33 trillion, Nigeria government says the debt size is within a tolerable threshold. Infact, the government said it worries more about overcoming revenue challenges to service the debt than debt stock size.

DMO data put domestic and foreign debt service at over N1.02 trillion as of the first quarter of this year. External debt accounted for N410.1 billion of the amount spent on debt service in Q1’21, while domestic debt service gulped N612.71 billion. Ahmed at different fora insists that what Nigeria is facing is revenue problem and not debt problem.

The government insists with more revenue streams from the non-oil sector such as taxes , it would generate more to service the debts. To address the revenue challenge facing Nigeria, the World Bank proposed to the Nigeria government to increase excise duty on tobacco and alcohol. World Bank’ Senior Tax Specialist Rajul Awasthi last week noted that an excise duty on tobacco and alcohol by Nigeria government could earn the country N600 billion annually thus freeing the country from current revenue drought.

While recalling that Nigeria had one of the lowest excise duty rates on tobacco and alcohol in Africa, Awasthi noted that Nigeria’s duty rate on cigarettes is lower than the standard set by the Economic Community of West African States. To this end, he said the government had the option to either adopt the excise standards for tobacco and alcohol recommended by the ECOWAS or Kenya to boost the country’s revenue from tax. Excise tax on tobacco and alcohol, he explained, is not a sort of tax that impacts the majority of the population or low income earners, rather he said its adoption will simplify tax compliance monitoring.

Last line

The country is deficient in critical aspects of infrastructure relevant to economic growth. Huge resources required to fix infrastructures can’t be generated internally given the country’s low tax level to GDP.

