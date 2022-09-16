Tackling FGM the Ekiti way

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at this year’s celebration of the International Day on Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) described it as a violation of the human rights of girls and women which reflects deeprooted inequality between the sexes and an extreme form of discrimination against girls and women. UNICEF at the 2022 edition of the event stated that: “While the national prevalence of FGM among women in Nigeria aged 15-49 dropped from 25 per cent in 2013 to 20 per cent in 2018, prevalence among girls aged 0-14 increased from 16.9 per cent to 19.2 per cent in the same period. “An estimated 86 per cent of females were cut before the age of 5, while 8 per cent were cut between ages 5 and 14

Girls robbed

“Millions of girls are being robbed of their childhoods, health, education, and aspirations every day by harmful practices such as FGM,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria. “The practice of FGM not only has no health benefits – it is deeply harmful to girls and women, both physically and psychologically. It is a practice that has no place in our society today and must be ended, as many Nigerian communities have already pledged to do,” he added

Millions at risk

According to report, no fewer than four million girls annually across the world risk FGM with most girls cut before the age of 15. However, a 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) initiated by UNICEF indicated a notable reduction of the mutilation in the country. In an attempt to intensify efforts in tackling the menace of the age-old practice, the Ekiti State Government has instituted policy laws and advocacies in various communities in an effort to clampdown on the practice. The government, which organised a series of programmes across the communities to tackle the FGM, lamented the challenge it is facing with defiance from adherents of the old tradition. It vowed to arrest and prosecute any medical personnel found culpable of aiding the practice.

FGM workshop

The Ekiti State Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Service gave the warning recently at a workshop organised by Hacey Health Initiative. One of such programmes was organised for health educators in four local governments – Ikere, Ekiti South West, Ise Orun and Ado – with a view to training vocal persons and health educators to intensify the war against female genital mutilation. The trainees were mobilised and given phone accessories for emergency calls and to be able to track down any undue collaboration against government efforts. The coordinator of Ekiti Maternal and Child Health, Mrs Olukemi Akinleye at the programme said the decision became imperative following a tipoff that some council and health workers are collaborating with the FGM practitioners to perpetrate the act She emphasized that FGM had been prohibited as stipulated in the 2021 promulgated Gender-based Violation Prohibition Law. “We have listened to some of the reports the vocal persons /health educators brought to the effect that some medical workers are still engaging in FGM to get money. Just try and get their identities, they will face the consequences.

Stringent law

“The state’s GBV law prohibits FGM. It is now a criminal offence and we expect medical workers to be vanguards of the struggle to rid Ekiti of this practice. “As contained in the GBV law, whoever apprehended among them will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly, nobody will be spared for breaching the law. Akinleye tasked relevant community stakeholders on aggressive mobilisation and sensitization to nip the practice in the bud for the benefit of the girl child. The Executive Director, Hacey Health Initiative, Rhoda Robinson, who stated the practice is a flagrant violation of human rights, decried the excessive pain and traumas of severe pain, bleeding infections and other health hazards experienced by victims of female genital mutilation. “FGM practice comprises all procedures involving partial or total removal or injury of the female genitalia for non-medical reasons and is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights, the health and the integrity of girls and women. “To promote the elimination of FGM, coordinated and systematic efforts are needed, and they must engage whole communities and focus on human rights, gender equality, sexual education and attention to the needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences. “This workshop is tended toward increasing and equipping the vocal persons’ knowledge on FGM, dangers of FGM, and available laws and policies against it,” the Executive Director said. In 2019, the state government promulgated the Ekiti State GBV Provision Law, aimed at showing its strong determination to curb the practice of FGM. The law, which was recently reviewed, stipulates strong penalties for medical practitioners that engage in the harmful practice. Such practitioners will lose their operational license and risk two-year jail terms, while local and unorthodox practitioners would also face two-yearimprisonment with a N200, 000 fine. At another programme organised in the state on eradication of the FGM, the government again stressed it would go tough on the practitioners. Last October, about 200 FGM practitioners were empowered by the state government to enable them engage in development ventures and jettison the old practice. Each beneficiary received N250, 000 to do away with FGM and start a fresh business. The empowerment programme was tagged: “Drop the blade initiative”.

Mrs Fayemi

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi stressed that the aim of the empowerment/grant programme was to encourage the FGM practitioners to abandon the practice a n d f o – cus on meaningful and impactful business for self-reliance. She added that the financial assistance given to the beneficiary was non-refundable and attracts no compensation to anyone. “We are empowering these women today so as to take them away from the illegal business. If what they were gaining from female circumcision was why they could not let go of the job, we are ready to empower them,” she said. Erelu Fayemi noted that it was the second empowerment for those engaging in female circumcision to discourage the continuation of the dastardly illegal business. The governor’s wife expressed regret that the state was one of the top three states practicing such an act hence all hands must be on deck to stop the menace out rightly. One of the beneficiaries of the grant, Mrs Funmilayo Adedeji thanked the government for putting up such an initiative to assist them A broadcaster and human development worker, Ayotomiwa Ayodele expressed optimism on various efforts put up by the state government to tackle the obsolete practice. Ayotomiwa, who is the Founder of Media for Human Development Foundation, generally known as MAI Initiative for Human Development, however, expressed concern over untoward activities of some people especially at the grassroots level, who still believe in perpetrating the act. She stated that: “On a scale of 1-10 I will place the efforts of the stakeholders on 7 because a lot has been done and put in place to ensure that the practice ends. “The positive developments that can be attached to the efforts of advocates on FGM are multiple in some these, several communities declared their abandonment of FGM in the state.” Wife of the state governor, Mrs Fayemi, who has constantly stressed the determination of the administration of her husband , Governor Kayode Fayemi in implementing the stipulated legal and policy framework aimed at eradicating FGM and the practices of GBV in the state, held series of advocacy meetings with stakeholders to realize the objective.

Advocacy meeting

One of such was a recent advocacy meeting with the state’s GBV Management Committee recently organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) – Care for Population and Reproductive Health (CPRH) – working with Ekiti State Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) survivors. Highlighting the guidelines introduced by the administration of Governor Fayemi to combat the FGM/GBV, Mrs Fayemi said among the frameworks introduced to curb them include the Comprehensive GBV laws which is the first of such policy in the country as well as the whistle blower policy for FGM.

