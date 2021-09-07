Tackling hunger, unemployment with humanitarian aid

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, recently unveiled a rejuvenated National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) aimed at making life more meaningful for ordinary Nigerians. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Unemployment and hunger are two great concerns that have left many Nigerians struggling to meet their daily needs. Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigerians were already confronted with a harsh economic climate. Unfortunately, the pandemic worsened an already bad situation by throwing many out of jobs and others, a slash in their take home pay when they are lucky enough to still be engaged in one sort of employment or the other. As if that was not enough, the trend of insecurity in the country took a dangerous dimension leaving hundreds of thousands of people, homeless and without a source of income upon which to survive.

The insecurity, which only affected some parts of the country few years ago, spread to almost all the regions, with perpetrators of these heinous crimes branded with different nomenclatures.

In the North East they are referred to as Boko Haram terrorists, the North-West named them bandits, the North-Central branded them killer herdsmen, in the South-South they are referred to as armed militants, while the South- West and South-East saw them as local militias and killer herdsmen.

Whichever name they are associated with in any of the regions, the truth remains that they have only succeeded in further impoverishing the citizenry with their activities.

The widespread insecurity has not only prevented farmers from going to their farms, families, communities and schools have been subjected to more hardship with the mass abduction of people and demands for huge ransoms.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has been undertaking several social interventions since her office was created to manage and coordinate national response to both natural and man-made calamities.

Marking her one year in office on August 24, the minister presented a rejuvenated, thoroughly revamped and refocused National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) solely aimed at making life more meaningful for ordinary Nigerians. Farouq believes that hunger is a serious by-product of the pandemic and insecurity in the country. She said despite these myriad of challenges, there should be something for Nigerians to celebrate.

According to her, one of such ways was keying into the commitment by President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030. Having figured the importance of employment to ameliorate the living standards of the masses, she set off the celebration by flagging off N-Power Batch-C programme.

This is to provide an additional 510,000 beneficiaries with jobs under the first installment of the one million persons already qualified as beneficiaries.

An extra 490, 000 more beneficiaries are expected to come on stream2 of the N-Power Batch C later in the year. Present to mark the day, were the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagun.

Others included the United Nations’ Hu- manitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon and Former Rivers state Governor, King Alfred Diette Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon- Brass, Bayelsa State. Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, Farouq said changes have been made in the selection process of N-Power beneficiaries.

She pledged that the ministry would remain committed to ensuring that the strategic objectives of the NSIP are achieved.

The minister listed some of the innovations in the N-Power selection and payment processes to includes, the creation of the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) and partnership with key ministries departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

She disclosed that the ministry would be leveraging on this partnership to effectively deliver its interventions in different sectors of the economy. According to the minister, the thorny issue of communication to Nigerians has been effectively tackled, especially as regards to the limitation of information flow and internet access across the country.

To this end, “the ministry has provided access to information via a USSD code. The USSD short code *45665# will provide the required connectivity and technical support for the provision of information services to our beneficiaries,” she said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering efforts in eradicating poverty in the country and for sustaining the NSIP, the minister congratulated the new batch of N-Power beneficiaries and charged them to make optimum use of the rare opportunity given to them. She gave assurance that more Nigerians would continue to benefit from the NSIP initiatives in due course.

Twenty four hours later, Farouq also brought together multisectoral stakeholders for the launch of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme otherwise known as (GEEP) 2.0. She noted that the programme had received a nod from President Muhammadu Buhari to be expanded to provide loans to an additional one million Nigerians.

The beneficiaries will include small holder farmers, while it could also be restructured to capture more beneficiaries at higher loan rates.

The minister explained that GEEP 2.0 has been structured to effectively deliver soft loans and skills to a wide range of unemployed citizens, including persons living with disability, marginalised women and unemployed youth amongst other vulnerable groups in the society.

“Part of the new strategies include an increase in the loan portfolio of TraderMoni and Market Moni loans from N10,000 to N50,000, while the FarmerMoni is now N300,000 along with the provision of value chain and creation of digital marketplace for beneficiaries to sell their products.”

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who joined other top officials, including a massive representation of serving ministers at the occasion, pledged continued support and cooperation to improving the welfare of the masses.

Osinbajo said government was desirous of touching lives across the country in its efforts to fight poverty. One of the N-Power beneficiaries from Osun State, Wasiu Oladapo, told INSIDE ABUJA he was excited that the programme was providing a means of livelihood to help him and other beneficiaries meet their financial needs.

Also commending the minister for the opportunity to live a better life through the NSIP, Chinyere Dike a food vendor in the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme from Anambra State and Jafar Suleiman, a retiree and beneficiary of the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme in Kaduna State, expressed gratitude for being considered worthy beneficiaries among millions of Nigerians.

They commended the initiatives which, they said, has given uncommon priorities to the welfare of the vulnerable and the downtrodden in the society.

