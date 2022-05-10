Tackling indiscriminate refuse disposal in Abuja

As the rainy season approaches, one of the challenges that requires urgent attention in the Federal Capital Territory is indiscriminate refuse disposal. CALEB ONWE reports

In spite of government’s efforts in keeping the environment clean, residents of Abuja are yet to imbibe the culture of using refuse bins in their compounds and disposing their waste at designated sites. It is a common sight, seeing heaps of refuse dumped on the streets and in drainages, thereby blocking the water channels with refuse. It is even worse at the rural and semi urban communities within the Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

In some of the communities, refuse bins are nonexistent, while every available space has been converted to refuse dumps. Inside Abuja’s findings show that the perennial destructive flooding in some parts of Abuja is due to the blockade of waterways by refuse and debris from homes, offices and construction sites. Residents are equally worried that some of the designated refuse dumps in their neighbourhoods were always overflowing with stinking waste that are not evacuated regularly.

Inside Abuja gathered that the lingering disagreement between refuse management contractors and the FCT Administration, have not been resolved. This dispute has remained largely the reason refuse dumps keep growing on some streets and major roads.

Campaign against illegal refuse disposal The Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement of the FCTA recently launched a campaign with a road show to sensitise residents on the danger of indiscriminate refuse disposal. Inside Abuja learnt that the indiscriminate refuse dumps and other environmental nuisance were not just posing health danger to residents, but discrediting the efforts of the administration.

The road show and sensitization was led by key officials of the FCTA, marching around strategic streets within the Abuja metropolis. Addressing residents during the campaign, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola said the campaign was meant to forestall further environmental damages. Adesola who was represented by Samuel Atang, a director in his office, noted that indiscriminate refuse disposal has remained endemic in the city, despite the efforts of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board ( AEPB).

The FCTA, Adesola said, cannot work in isolation but needs the support of the residents to make the city clean for people to live and enjoy. “Good health and well – being is a function of clean environment, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 to be achieved in 2030 and a healthy environment is the principal vehicle for achieving the goal” Adesola said.

Acting Director, FCT Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement , Dr. Jumai Ahmadu bemoaned the continued negative attitude of residents towards refuse disposal in their beighbourhoods. Ahmadu noted that the campaign was designed to discourage the bad habit of some residents and also help them understand the consequences of dumping refuse on waterways and other illegal places.

“This campaign is long overdue because at the FCT call centre, we receive several complaints from some residents over unethical disposable of waste. The campaign will also instil into people the habit of waste recycling.

“We are going round the city today to ensure that residents understand how to dispose waste, clean environment will improve residents’ health and well-being while dirty environment can lead to disease outbreaks. If wastes are disposed properly, we won’t have health and environmental challenges,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...