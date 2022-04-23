Tackling insecurity: Ogun model as panacea for national stability

Provision of all round security is one of the fundamental responsibilities of every government that must not be toiled with, as it determines the wellbeing of citizenry and a fulcrum for the nation socio – economic stability. Apart from the fact that security of lives and property are paramount to socio-economic development of a nation, they also constitute and represent many things, such as stable income, affordable housing, good clothing, and feeding and consistent food supplies among others serve as part of the predictability of secured and protected life from crime and psychological security.

Experts say National security, however, is the safety of a state or organisation against criminal activity such as terrorism, theft, or espionage while some refer to Security as protection from hostile forces. In Nigeria, there are so many parameters contributing to insecurity of lives and property, ranging from kidnapping, ritual killings, herdsmen attacks, cult clashes, robbery and to mention a few. However, government is taking all proactive measures to ensure its citizens are well protected.

Part of measures government put in place is the revamping of the police force as well as its sister agencies like the Nigeria’s Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Army and the various security operatives controlled by both federal and state governments to nip crime and criminalities in the bud. Surveys had shown that Nigerians have very low levels of trust in the police and that some people have had to pay or been asked to pay a bribe to police, there were also reports by experts how some police forces have been commercialised to serve the interests of politicians and rich individuals rather than to protect the public.

Armed robbery, which is one of the most serious security threats facing Nigeria, has over the years become more violent and widespread across the country. Apart from the growing menace of kidnapping and robbery as well as incessant raids and attacks carried out by herdsmen which has become a national painful concern, the most recent is the attack carried out by the bandits on a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers, Nigerians who had hitherto thought they were secured on rail were thrown off balance over crack in nation’s security architecture.

The fear among Nigerians over the attack pointed out to the fact that the nation is under siege. Report disclosed that, the bandits who had the boldness to attack some of the military bases of Nigerian soldiers is nothing but a declaration of war that was allowed to fester for too long unchecked. Kudos to Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for leaving no stone unturned at ensuring that lives and property of its residents are guaranteed, with the concept that the state must be rid of crimes and criminalities.

As part of measures put in place to checkmate invaders and fight crimes and criminality at border areas as well as on interstate highways, Abiodun had a firm security agreement with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State where they signed and formed a Joint Border Security Task Force. This security move by the two neighbouring Southwest states also included the deployment of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) as well as use Drones among other security measures to protect the people and safeguard the borderlines between the two states and interstate highways. In addition to this move, the Ogun State Government in scaling up its security measures also inaugurated 137 marshals to complement its Community, Social Orientation and Safety (SOSAFE) Corps. The officers comprise 27 grand marshals, 41 special marshals and 69 corps marshals. Parts of their roles according to a report, were to survey and gather information across the communities to assist the government on security issues. They are also assigned to help the government by collaborating with other security outfits in creating enabling environments free from crime and criminality.

The inauguration of Special Marshal had several dignitaries as well as experts in security in attendance and with assuring comment of Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, affirming that security of lives and property is a priority of the state government which must be accomplished at all cost. Besides, Ogun State government also procured state of the art equipment ranging from patrol vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) sophisticated digital communication gadgets, as well as putting in place a robust insurance scheme and allowances for the operatives for proactive intelligence gathering. While the launch of the OP-MESA in early year 2022 was to promote joint Internal Security Operational platform made up of the Army, the Navy and the Air force to operate in synergy with the Police and to provide security, fight crime and criminality in the State. The security initiative was activated through a presidential consent sought by the State Governors.

Findings showed that the formation will continue to ensure security stability and bring about peaceful atmosphere in and around the State. A security review indicated that Ogun State government has assured varied business investors and engaged all different stakeholders on avenues of improving the level of security in nooks and crannies of the State. An earlier engagement with senior banking officials, security chiefs and other stakeholders have started yielding results as the State has witnessed unprecedented influx of investors across the State. More importantly, this synergy has produced peaceful conduct of business and investment activities in and around Ogun and environs.

The state’s swift reaction to checkmate breakdown of law and order in some parts of the that state over cult clash and killings, Abiodun living up to the task of directed the State Commissioner of Police, Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade and the Director, State Security Service (DSS) to relocate their operations to Sagamu and fish out those involved in the cult activities that ravaged some parts of the State. He also enjoined the youth and build up a counselling platform to encourage them on good moral principles of hard work and prosperity without indulging in cultism and other criminal activities, that could jeopardise their future destiny and rain shame to their parents. No doubt, the existing symbiotic relationship between security formations would no doubt help to nip the various security challenges across the state in the bud.

As some experts are saying that federal government should consider the adoption of Community Policing to boost its security efforts in the nation. They also pointed out that it would not brew any trouble for the nation but further helped in achieving the security set goals for the wellbeing of the residents and government at large at reducing level of insecurity to its barest minimum.

*Oluwaseun Boye, is an Information Officer with the Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy

…Continued Online

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...