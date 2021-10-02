News Top Stories

Tackling insecurity: Religious leaders, others recommend Gov Bello’s template

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prominent clerics, religious leaders and eminent sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State have asked Governors in Nigeria to adopt the strategy used by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in tackling insecurity in his state, for the country at large. This call was made at a special prayer for the nation and symposium against Insecurity convened by religious leaders in the ancient town of Ilorin.

The conference was tagged ‘Rise Against Insecurity in Nigeria’ (RAIN). Dr. Mohammed Gambari of the Department of Religious Studies, University of Ilorin, who delivered the keynote address, said the prayer for the country was part of activities marking the Independence anniversary. He said the fight could not be left in the hands of the state governments or Federal Government alone, noting that everyone must come together to fight and liberate Nigeria from the hands of “aliens who have turned to blood-sucking demons.” “Together, we must make Nigeria better for our generations yet unborn to live quality lives,” he stated.

The Ilorin sons and daughters, while commending Governor Bello, said, “In this regard, we, sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate, want to single out the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the strategy of involving all indigenes in the fight against insecurity, keeping youths busy with worthy jobs and making the task of securing the state everybody’s business. Other governors, particularly in the North should emulate him.

“We can play politics, but when it comes to the issue of security of lives and property, we must rally round those that are getting it right and also take lessons to make our domains better instead of engaging in acts of sabotage. “Kogi State was carved out of the old Kwara State and so we can gladly say Bello is one of our beloved sons in whom we are very pleased.

The state is bordered by 10 states, yet since the assumption of this young governor, there has been relative peace, calm enough to make it the safest state in the north, if not the safest in Nigeria.” Guest Speaker, Dr. Hadi Mashood Atanda, Director, Academic Planning, Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, particularly said a leader like Gov. Bello must be given a chance to lead the country come 2023. He said he had demonstrated the capacity to lead Nigeria effectively in his present position.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aviation Round Table webinar on airport concession holds Aug 13

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) has concluded plans to host Aviation Round Table webinar conference on August 13. According to the president of ASRTI, Dr. Gbenga Olowo, who also heads Sabre West Africa, and convener of the conference, the theme is: ‘Nigeria Airport Concession: How Far So Far? He said the theme was informed […]
News

Insecurity: Christian leaders express concern over worsening situation

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Christian leaders in Nigeria yesterday expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation and promised to sustain prayers for the return of peace and security to all parts of the country. The Nigerian Christian Elders’ Forum led by the President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), who also doubles as President, Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF), […]
News

Ondo Guber: Force Headquarters deploys DIG, AUG, 11 CPs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Ahead of the Saturday, October 10 Gubernatorial election in Ondo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, an assistant Inspector General of Police, as well as 11 Commissioners of Police to the state. While the DIG will “administer” the security arrangements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica