Tackling menace of okada riders

Some armed men who claimed to be hunters recently attacked members of the taskforce on enforcement of the ban on commercial motor cyclists in Abuja. CALEB ONWE reports.

Okada riders In recent months, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has been battling with the menace of commercial motor cyclists operating in different parts of Abuja.

This mode of transportation, popularly known as okada, a name borrowed from the now defunct Okada Airline, is preferred by many of the urban- poor because of its speed and relatively low cost.

Inside Abuja’s findings show that FCTA’S Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) have spent huge resources chasing after and impounding these bikes whenever their riders stray into prohibited routes in violation of extant traffic rules and regulations. Director, DRTS, Dr Abdulateef Bello, recently recounted the challenges the administration had to grapple with in fighting the lawlessness of Okada riders.

Although Bello did not disclose how much it cost the administration to enforce the rules regulating the activities of Okada riders, he disclosed that over 1,500 motorcycles have so far been impounded and are waiting to be destroyed.

“Like we did the last time, these motorcycles have been impounded and awaiting crushing exercise, they are motorcycles that were arrested, contravening the law and regulations , driving against the traffic within the Federal Capital City (FCC) “Right now we have over one thousand two hundred waiting to be crushed.

As much as the exercise is ongoing, we are calculating and by our estimation when we have one thousand five hundred motorcycles, then we begin another second round of the crushing exercise,” he said.

The current trend is that the FCTA appears to favour the tricycles otherwise known as KEKE NAPEP. This mode of transport was introduced into Abuja by the National Poverty Eradication Programme (NAPEP) many years ago. Like the okada, the tricycles are also restricted to certain routes and housing estates.

Sabon Lugbe attack

Apparently feeling like endangered species in the transportation value chain, the okada riders seem to have resolved to revolt against the forces mobilised to send them packing from the city

A few weeks ago, there was pandemonium at Sabon Lugbe, a rural settlement located along the Airport Road as some local vigilante men attacked members of the Special Task Force on Enforcement of the Ban on Commercial Motorcyclists in designated parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

The vigilante men, armed with locally made guns, bows and arrows were said to had also attacked some members of Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) who were in the community to enforcement route restrictions on commercial motorcyclists, the previous week.

These local security men prevented the task force from impounding any motorcycles and arresting their riders. However, in the latest operation while many of the cyclists ( okada riders) escaped, 72 motor cycles were impounded by men of the task force.

Similarly, four of the vigilante men were arrested and two locally fabricated guns were seized from them. Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement , Ikharo Attah said it was worrisome that a local vigilante squad which was meant to assist security agencies in the fight against insecurity, have become obstacles to law enforcement.

He stated that before the do called hunters were apprehended, they fired gunshots into the air, warning the task force not to get near their territory.

However, luck ran out on them as men of the taskforce out numbered them, overpowering and apprehending them in the process. Attah regretted that while the team make sacrifices to actualize the dream of making Abuja a model city, people who detest the efforts the administration is making, have always attacked the good works.

According to him, the operations to check the illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists in Abuja, wil be sustained, to ensure compliance with the route restrictions. “Last week when the team from Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) came here, they were attacked by some men here who identified themselves as registered hunters.

The men insisted that nobody will carry any Okada close to where they are guiding. They discharged all the Okada riders that were arrested. “Today again, the same men quickly mobilised and fired at our team, insisting that nobody will arrest any Okada from there.

Thanks to the gallantry of security personnel who were able to overpower them. “These two guns were recovered from the hunters. We found it very worrisome, because registered hunters and vigilante groups are supposed to work closely with the Police and other security agencies. For them to stop us from doing our work, is something they have to tell the Commissioner of Police,” he said.

Review of laws

In Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it was making frantic efforts to review transportation laws to effectively tackle the menace of the commercial motorcyclists. Inside Abuja learnt that the absence of a strong laws have continued to frustrate efforts of the law enforcement agencies.

Director, Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) , Dr. Abdulateef Bello disclosed this during a consultative strategic meeting with heads of Security agencies and paramilitary organisations, especially those in charge of the areas where the partial ban on Okada subsists.

Bello said while enforcement was being intensified because of security con cerns and recklessness of the operators of commercial motorcyclists, there was an urgent need to put in place a strong legislative backing to the enforcement.

He noted that when the Abuja’s transportation masterplan was designed, Okada operation was not contemplated, and therefore there are no specific laws, with stringent punitive measures to deter violators. He lamented that a situation where an offending Okada operator is arrested and taken to court, but tried and fined a paltry sum of N200 or N500, was discouraging.

The Director, FCTA Security Services, Adamu Gwari noted that reviewing transportation laws in Abuja has become very expedient in order to seamlessly carry out enforcement that will restore all round sanity. Gwari who commended the efforts of all components of the task force involved in the enforcement activities in the city, also urged for more synergies.

Operation no mercy

Also Speaking, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah explained that the strategy meeting was convened to fast-track the desired results in curtailing the illegalities involving Okada operators.

Attah said that getting the Police, Road Safety Corps, the Civil Defence and others to make more commitment, was to ensure that the menace of Okada operation was better managed.

According to him, the FCTA has a responsibility to ensure that instructed that the route restrictions imposed on operators of commercial motor cycles, must be effectively enforced, adding that no violator should be spared.

