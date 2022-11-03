Tackling pollution through recycling of waste products

…over 50 communities, 3,000 waste pickers benefit from FBRA training

Being an urban centre, the dumping of waste around city centres in Lagos is a common site. That is why passersby around the popular Ipodo area up to under Bridge in Ikeja often step on wastes which may consist of vegetables, left overs of food items and various types of pet bottles of sugary drinks. The Sunday Market in Ogba is not left out of the dumping of waste products that have been amassed by traders who sell various fruits and other food materials.

At the end of their daily sales the entire environments become littered with all sorts of waste materials. It is however not surprising those most urban centres including Ibadan, Onitsha, among others are often littered with waste products. However, waste dumping has become a way to ‘solve’ the world’s enormous waste problem.

We need to come up with better ideas pretty quickly or it will spin completely out of control, according to experts. One thing that is certain is that dumping waste on the planet has consequences. The effects of waste dumping and improper waste management include pollution of soil: waste can leak hazardous chemicals into the soil and from there into human food and air pollution: the burning of waste at landfills release toxic substances into the air, including extremely poisoning dioxin.

Similarly, the pollution of oceans: 13 million tonnes of plastic end up in the world’s oceans each year. If we keep dumping plastic in the oceans, by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the sea and the pollution of groundwater: 280 billion tons of groundwater is being polluted every year – that’s 9000 tons every second. It is therefore the negative impact of waste on the environment that makes the activities of Nestle Nigeria Nestlé, one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa, a positive one.

Although, for over 59 years, the company has been delighting consumers around Nigeria and elsewhere by consistently delivering high quality nutritious food, it has similarly been involved in the promotion of noble activities that ensures that wastes are not abandoned; the company champions and funds deliberate programmes that ensures the recycling of waste materials as a strategy to protect the environment while preventing pollution so as to ensure healthy living. Recycling is the process of collecting and processing materials that would otherwise be thrown away as trash and turning them into new products. Recycling can benefit your community and the environment.

Nestle Nigeria Plc, has taken the lead deliberately to encourage individuals to get involved in the recycling of waste, teaching individuals and groups the ropes to take this practice up as a means of livelihood and through this project, many poor families have become empowered to the extent that many have experienced a turnaround in their financial situations.

Recently, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), recently partnered with the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos State Recyclers Association (LAGRA) to celebrate the third anniversary of the Lagos Recycling Initiative.

Nestle is also a founding member of the FBRA which started as a very small association of five or six founding members and today has current membership of 28 organisations. It was established in 2018 as the industry-coalition Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) for enhancing the collection and recovery of post-consumer packaging material in the Food and Beverage industry.

Within the last four years, the Alliance in partnership with stakeholders in the waste value chain in Lagos State has impacted over 50 communities to educate and create awareness on recycling, facilitated the training of 3,000 waste pickers and has supported the collection of over 25,000MT of recyclables for recovery to productive use through partnership with over 12 packaging waste aggregators. In a statement, the Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Manager, Victoria Uwadoka said FBRA has also partnered with several nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to educate children in schools on the need for responsible disposal includ-ing recycling and have provided 75 recycling collection giant bins in schools, public spaces, and communities.

“The focus is for Alliance member companies including Nestle Nigeria Plc to contribute funds to support the waste management operations of the waste ecosystem through the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) in the packaging sector.” Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Alliance, Onaghise Agharese highlighted the importance of source segregation at point of generation within homes and organisations to enhance the quality of the recyclables harvested. She also emphasised the need for collaborative efforts of all relevant stakeholders to implement an effective waste management system whilst pledging the commitment of the Alliance member companies to support more projects.

The Managing Director of LAW MA, Ibrahim Odumboni similarly made a call out to all Food and Beverage organisations to join the efforts of the Alliance and informed all that the Agency is set to implement the Adopt the Bin Initiative where all households are expected to use the blue recycling bins to sort their waste, call for pick-up through PAKAM app and a LAGRA member in their vicinity will pick up their recyclables for an incentive. Dr. Femi Idowu-Adegoke, the Chairman, Lagos Recyclers Association (LAGRA) encouraged all to join the Zero waste campaign through continuous public education, attitudinal and behavioural change towards minimising (reducing), reusing, recovering, repurposing (upcycling and downcycling) and recycling for an efficient and sustainable circular economy in Lagos.

He also provided a commitment that its members under Lagos Recyclers Association LAGRA are available to off take recyclables for all households who have segregated its waste and books for collection through the PAKAM app. PAKAM App is a technology application that can be downloaded from play store that connects households to collectors nearest to them to enable them trade in their separated waste for incentive or cash.FBRA hereby encourages residents of Lagos State to adopt waste separation from source and recycling there by earning rewards and incentive from recycling through the PAKAM App for a cleaner Lagos and a better planet for us all. While this is a project which ultimately helps Nigerians who key into the practice, they are also motivated through the financial incentives that accrue to them. In the process however, Nestle Nigeria Plc through this initiative also achieved its objective to empower Nigerians while ensuring a cleaner environment.

