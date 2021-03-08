Tackling renewed banditry

‘Worsening insecurity worrisome’

Lawyers have expressed deep concern about the nation’s worsening security situation which has of late resulted in kidnapping of students from some schools in the Northern part of the country. They also came up with suggestions on how government can tackle the menace. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have added their voice to condemn the worsening spate of insecurity across the country which had given birth to terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other societal ills.

The lawyers while speaking on the issue at the weekend expressed deep concern at the incessant abduction of students by bandits which had now become the norm in the Northern part of the country. They asked President Muhammadu Buhari to exhibit the political will needed to free the nation from the grip of kidnappers, terrorists and bandits.

It would be recalled that about 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State were kidnapped by some terrorists from their hostel in a night raid on 11th December, 2020. The incident happened when the nation was yet to recover from the killing of more than 40 farmers in Zabarmari village, a rice-producing community located in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The rice farmers were beheaded by armed men suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorist group while working on their farm. However, the kidnapped GSSS Kankara students regained their freedom after spending six days in captivity.

Less than three months after the Kankara kidnappings, the same scenario also played out on 17th February, 2021 when bandits who were dressed in military uniforms attacked Government Science School, Kagara in Niger State and abducted 27 students, 3 teachers, 2 non-teaching staff and 9 family members of the staff staying in the quarters. While carrying out their nefarious act, the bandits shot and killed one student, Benjamin Habila, within the school premises.

The kidnapped students and others were, however, released by their abductors after spending ten days in captivity. Again on 26th February, 2021, about 317 female students of Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State were forcefully taken away by a group of 100 armed men in an early morning raid on the school. Before ransacking the school, the bandits also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from stepping in.

About 279 of the abducted students were later released after spending five days with their abductors. In the aftermath of the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a recommendation that Zamfara State be declared a no-fly-zone.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), made the disclosure while briefing journalists at the end of the National Security Council meeting, held Tuesday last week at the State House. Monguno told reporters that aside the no-fly-zone ban, the president has also approved the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara State until further notice as part of efforts to curb rising rate of insecurity.

He added that the intelligence and security communities have been mandated to go after all non-state actors, whose activities have been fueling chaos and place them under surveillance as part of strategies to douse tension and restore order in all parts of the country.

He said: “Given the fact that we have a new organisation with new service chiefs, the president has charged all of us to redouble our efforts, especially in view of the occurrences of the last couple of weeks. “The predominant issues raising concern for the entire nation remain kidnapping, banditry, and of course, terrorism in the north eastern part of the country. Apart from that, we’ve also had issues with farmers and herders, which have also resulted in some unpleasant ethnic situations.

“Now, His Excellency, the President has approved, based on our recommendation, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara State with immediate effect until further notice. “He has directed the Honourable Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

He has also approved that Zamfara State be declared a no-fly-zone with immediate effect. “Now all non-state actors that have been causing problems for the innocent people, not just in Zamfara State or the Northwest zone, but also the Northeast and other parts of the country in the South-South, have been placed under surveillance by the intelligence agencies, we’ve had a lot of reports coming in; collusion with people from all walks of life.

“Other issues deliberated upon include issues of freedom of citizens to reside wherever they wish to reside, this is stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. While at the same time, the government endorses that anybody who is a criminal, who acts on his own outside the law, should be brought to book wherever he is, but the issue here is that when we continue to pitch ourselves against each other, then this problem will only continue to be magnified.

“Therefore, Mr. President has charged each and every one to be mindful of this situation because once we start to profile ourselves along ethnic or religious lines, then, there’ll be no end to it.

“We’ve seen what has happened in so many countries around the globe, and we do not want Nigeria to fall into that type of situation. “I think we’ve had enough of violence, enough of chaos, enough of anarchy, but I want to stress once more that any individual or group that thinks it can take it upon itself to cause disunity, disharmony and push the country to the brink should have a rethink.

“Any individual who thinks he has any support, who thinks he can undermine this government, anybody, any human being, as long as it’s a citizen of this country, anyone, person who thinks he’s the cat’s whiskers or he can be rocky on the perch and lead us into a situation of unhappiness, will have himself to blame at the end of the day.

“Already, the president has given directives to the military and intelligence organisations to trail and flush out all the people that have been on our watch list and I can assure you there are quite a handful of people on our watch list. “They will be trailed, they will be routed out and they’ll be brought to book. They’ll be prosecuted and they’ll be made an example of, and anybody who wants to use this situation to blackmail the government should also think.

“The president, finally, has asked us to put our heads together to try as much as possible to work on a whole of government basis, in conjunction with a whole of scientific basis to achieve a whole of nation result. When I say whole of government, I’m not saying whole of executive. I’m saying the whole of executive, legislature and judiciary.

“That is what the partnership is and this partnership will work with people outside the federal establishment that is working with the state governments, working with traditional and religious organisations and local community leaders while at the same time trying to enhance community policing.”

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers spoke on what should be done to arrest the ugly trend of insecurity in the country amidst the imposition of no-fly-zone on Zamfara State and other strategies being adopted by the Federal Government Speaking on the way forward, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, called for the decentralization of security arrangements.

He said: “The growing spate of kidnapping in the country is worrisome. I remember that one of the selling points of Buhari in 2015 when he came to office was that as a former Army General, he would be able to deal with this security issue. But it’s unfortunate that things have degenerated into this level. You can no longer travel on the high way.

“Nigeriaisnottheonly heterogeneous country in the world, but the incursion of foreigners through our borders is worrisomeandsomethingurgentmustbedone to put it under check. “Particularly, from theSahel, peoplewhofoughtinLibyahad unrestricted access to Nigeria. This had to be tackled head on by government. Besides, theunresolvedissueof importation of arms into the country is also fuelling kidnapping. People now buy arms and they use it at random and at will.

“Then, we do not have enough policemen in this country. Lagos with an estimated population of about 20 million, how many policemen do we have there? The same thing for other states of the federation; so, we need more policemen, who are well trained. “I also think we need to seek foreign help to tackle this menace.

We should stop pretending that we are capable. I am not sure either Afghanistan or Libya is worse than us at the moment in terms of insecurity.

Something is not adding up in the way we handle our security in this country. “The President is the Commander-in- Chief and the buck stops at his table; the failure of the nation’s security is his own failure.

There can be no question about that. He is the one that we voted for and he should find solution to it. The menace has spread across the length and breadth of the country.” Dr. Biodun Layonu (SAN) suggested two ways out of the problem. One of which is for government to evacuate all illegal aliens in the country.

“The way out of the problem is simple but difficult. One, Federal Government should ask all illegal aliens of whatever nationality to leave within 14 days. Second, everyone carrying unlicensed arms must also be asked to surrender them within 7 days failure which they will be declared as enemies of the state and liable to be captured dead or alive by the Army,” Layonu said. Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) called for an enhanced intelligence gathering efforts and military deployment to flash points to tackle the menace. He said: “To tackle the problem, I think we should seriously reconsider the idea of establishing state police.

This is because it is very clear that the police force as federally constituted cannot deal with the issue. We can also look into having more individuals in the police force to tackle the problem on ground. The country is not well policed at the moment. “Besides, we should also deploy more military personnel to flash points across the country.

More intelligence activities must also be carried out by security operatives to arrest this ugly trend because certainly some of these kidnapping activities appeared organized and well planned”. Another silk, Mr. Norrison Quakers, asked the Federal Government to put in place policies that will tackle unemployment and turn round the economy as a way of tackling the growing trend of insecurity in the nation.

Quakers said: “I think we got to this stage because of our economic downturn. Even if you kit the police and the military without economically empowering them, these personnel will also be involved in acts of brigandage and criminality. That’s what is going on. “We have a restive population of youths who are unemployed with no sense of direction.

“Nothing to uphold or look up to and state of medicare is also in comatose. We have teeming graduates roaming the streets and looking for jobs that are not available. “We also have people going into governance as politicians and coming out wealthier and richer. People now flaunt their wealth around without any reasonable means of livelihood and no evidence of hard work.

These people continue to live large. That’s the recipe for the crisis that we have. “Therefore, if we want to address all these societal ills, government must create an environment for businesses to thrive.

There are artisans who can no longer do business because the jobs are no longer there. Whether we like it or not, there are starvation and hunger in the land. “The only way out like I said earlier is for the economy to work and government must come up with policies that will address unemployment and create jobs in place”, Quakers said.

A former National Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN) said security operatives should do more in tackling the menace. He added that necessary infrastructure and intelligence must be put in place.

He said: “Security agencies have failed to put in place the necessary infrastructure and intelligence needed to nip the menace in the bud. We are not even getting the right statistics because I believe more people are being kidnapped around the country than was reported.

We may never get the accurate number of people that lost their lives either in the course of being kidnapped or while being rescued by security operatives.

“Until the society shows that it is a matter to be taken serious and not only to be concerned only when a high profile individual is kidnapped, we may never get it right. We need to see the capacity of the police and the State Security Services (SSS) in tackling banditry and kidnapping. What numbers can people call when in distress that help will come their way?

These are some of the things we need to do to tackle the problem which has fast becoming a criminal enterprise. “Police should also device means of arresting those involved in kidnapping and banditry so that information retrieved from them will be used to arrest others associated with these criminals.

Besides, the police involvement in these crimes should be preemptive. There should be an intelligence network that will give out information about those involved in kidnapping and banditry. It’s all about methodology and building up the capacity to prevent commission of a crime.

“State police may also help in some aspect, particularly, as those in a community where a crime is committed are usually in the know as to who are the offenders”. To Mr. Adekunle Ojo, the nation’s security design and structure should be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

“The affront of the herdsmen, the terrorist groups and armed bandits seems to have overwhelmed the country’s security architecture. There is therefore no point shying away from crying to regional commands and strong military presence to facilitate a physical and ruthless onslaught on these sinister elements that has laid siege on Nigeria.

“The military capability of our various forces is under treat just as the ability of the armed forces and the paramilitary structures to protect the citizens has been variously called to question. Should we, as a country, not review the security design and structure as a matter of urgency?

“For me it is not about the removal or retention of the service chiefs but the need to generate enough will, patriotism and strong support for technological approaches to issues of securing the people and property on whosever is involved in the management of our security apparatuses from the commander-in-chief, through the leadership of respective outfits”, Ojo said.

Mr. Kabir Akingbolu spoke on the need for government to have the requisite political will in addressing the rising insecurity problem.

He said: “The way out of the terrible security challenges in the country is rooted in having a firm government with the requisite political will to enforce practicable policies on security issues rather than a visionless and planless government we have in Nigeria today.

“It bears no repetition that as long as you continue to grant amnesty to criminals and negotiating with bandits, it will be impossible to combat the menace of the raging criminalities in the country. For crying out loud, how did we get here? Nothing seems to be working.

There is no cohesion amongst the various agencies and levels of government in the country. They all abandoned their constitutional duties as leaders and get preoccupied by plans to becoming president or how to occupy the next political office. It is too sad the way our leaders abandoned us to our fate.

“We also need strong judiciary but the leaders have refused to allow that wonderful and powerful arm of government to function well. If the arm functions well, any criminal or banditry suspect or kidnappers will be dealt with expeditiously, without this, nothing can work.

Government should also ensure that the sponsors of banditry and other vices like Boko Haram are fished out and dealt with otherwise, we won’t win the war against insecurity”. To Mr. Destiny Takon, government should have no pity for bandits as they are not better than armed robbers.

“Bandits are not any better than armed robbers and only deserve to be routed for taking arms against the Federal Government of Nigeria or be put to face trial for treason and murder.

That is why I for one, wonder why the likes of Sheik Gumi, who are hobnobbing with these terrorists, have not been arrested and questioned, if for nothing else, to lead security agents to those outlaws.

“One of the many ways to ensure security in the country, while it subsist as one geographic entity, is for the elites in the North, to stop the Almajiri caste system, which is a breeding ground for terrorism, Islamic extremism and banditry. Those in government today should stop playing God by schematically breeding and funding islamic extremism, banditry and religious upheavals in the country”, he said.

