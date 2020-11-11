Tackling road carnages on Lekki-Epe Expressway

Last weekend, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged-off the 40-year-old Lekki-Epe Expressway in Ibeju Lekki to put an end to frequent road carnages, robbery, and transportation nightmares on the axis. MURITALA AYINLA reports

On the 26th of September, 2020 residents along Eleko, Epe and other suburbs woke up to hear the tragic news of a ghastly road accident involving a Volvo tipper that fell off the Berger Bridge at Epe into the Epe River. Although nobody could immediately ascertain the number of people involved in the accident that occurred at night, it was obvious that lives might have been lost in the fatal accident.

But when the emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency arrived at the scene of the tragic incident and began to evacuate the bodies of the victims from the river, it was dawn on everyone that the danger inherent in the deplorable state of the road was more than just the wear and tears on the vehicles but the sudden and untimely death.

Earlier, precisely on the 26th of August, 2020, four persons were killed in an auto crash involving a Toyota Camry and a stationary tricycle on the Lagos – Epe expressway when a Toyota Camry registered as LSR-724-FW, reportedly lost a tyre while on top speed on the dilapidated road, rammed into a man washing his tricycle and somersaulted into a ditch. All the occupants of the car died, along with the tricyclist in the tragic incident and left.

Such were a few of the tragic and ugly incidences commonly experienced along the Lekki Epe Expressway corridor, the state’s one of the most strategic roads, despite the economic importance of the road, the motorists on the axis.

Lives are frequently lost in the day and at night while many have survived life-time injury occasioned by the road carnages which never ceased to occur frequently. Speaking on the deplorable state of the road, the Alara of Ilara kingdom, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, said that apart from the damage caused to the vehicles due to the deplorable state of roads, hoodlums also have a field day robbing pedestrians and commuters using the road.

It is a truism that Lekki-Epe axis holds the future of Lagos with the location of multi-billion Naira investments and multinational firms and those in the embryo. With the location of multi-billion dollars investments on the axis, which include Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), a $25 billion project with the presence of over 64 global companies, Dangote Refinery (Biggest in Africa & 6th in the world) another $14 billion project and Dangote Petrochemical company, Dangote Gas Pipeline Company, Dangote Fertilizer Company, and other world-class investments, values of the property on the axis are expected increased more than fourfold in less than two (2) years because of the many amazing ongoing developmental projects.

On the axis also, were a $1.65 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port project (Deepest Seaport in Sub-Saharan Africa) and the Lagos Smart City (modeled after the Smart City Dubai), the first Smart City in Africa are also coming up.

Others facilities, investments already established and yet to be established on the axis include the newly opened Novare Shopping mall (Shoprite) in Lagos’ largest shopping mall, Lakowe Lakes Golf Course,the New Eko Tourist Beach Resort, the 4th Mainland Bridge, the multi-billion naira Lekki-Epe International Airport, Eleganza Industrial City, Coscharis Motors Ltd, Pan Atlantic University (Permanent site of Lagos Business School), St Augustine University* (First Catholic University in West Africa), Insignia, makers of Power oil and Indomie Noodles), La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Eleko Beach with many lovely hotels, hospitals, schools, housing estates, factories, banks, shopping complexes, mobile police unit barracks, etc.

Despite the lovely and promising future of the axis, the roads linking to locations of the investments, most especially, the Lekki-Epe Expressway is in bad shape and has since become a nightmare for travelers.

Residents and road users along this axis have clamored for a solution to the suffocating nature of the perennial traffic gridlock along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, especially at the Ajah Junction.

As the residents and commuter lament, the negative impact of the state of the road on their living conditions and so also the traditional rulers in the communities decry the negative impact of the road on their economy and development of the axis.

Highlighting how the discourages farmers and industries in the area, the Aro of Elemoro, Iwerekun land, Chief Samba Elemoro said that despite the fact the area is agrarian, many farm produce and goods couldn’t be transported to Lagos to Lagos due to the bad road. While Rukayat Lawal, residents said that in most instances, their children were prevented from going to schools for safety reason, especially when the road is heavily flooded, the Alara of Ilara kingdom decried the attacks on the dilapidated roads by the hoodlums, saying the damages caused on the vehicles was insignificant to the security of lives usually threaten by road.

But to change the ugly narrative of Lagos’sone of the most strategic road, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged-off of the re-construction and upgrade of Lekki –Ibeju –Epe expressway, describing the project as another effort of his administration at improving the standard of living of Lagosians by investing in infrastructure which will sup-port business and ultimate promote economic development.

The governor said that the flagging off ceremony of the 40-year-old Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway symbolizes his administration’s revolutionary efforts at making life better for Lagosians and improving the ease of doing business, especially in areas like the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which is becoming rapidly industrialized.

He said: “Our commitment to the people of Lagos, businesses, and the corporations in our state is that of a more prosperous state with a world-class road network where citizens can travel from one end of the state to the other without unnecessary encumbrances. As we place our state on the path of continuous transformation, we will continue to pursue the right strategies for a greater and wealthier Lagos.

“We are in government to make life easier for our people: without any consideration for class, religion, or ethnicity. As you stand with me today on the brink of history, I want to assure you that this government will continue to take every challenge as an opportunity for significant economic transformation. “We will not be distracted by our challenges, when the story of this administration is told, it will be that of a government, which listened to the people and responded to the people’s yearnings.

Our government chose its battles correctly, pursued the right strategy, and actively engaged the citizenry in the pursuit of success. We recognize the importance of the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway Road to the economic prosperity of this state and its people. We are aware of the agitation and concerns of people about this road.

This is why we initially declared a state of emergency on this road and put in place temporary measures in November 2019. Today’s signing ceremony will eventually culminate in a three-lane dual carriageway reinforced concrete road pavement with a dedicated lane in each direction for trucks and a rigid pavement to accommodate the envisaged axle loadings expected to ply the road when it is completed.”

Insisting that his administration doesn’t derive pleasure in just talking but always ensures that it backs its words with corresponding actions, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the resilient Lagos Spirit in his team makes it impossible for them to shy away from our overriding duty of advancing the interest and collective progress of all Lagosians.

“Like some of our other road projects under the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of our THEMEs Agenda, this road requires a huge financial outlay, which explains why execution will be in two phases. Phase I will cover 18.75KM from Eleko Junction to Epe-T-Junction, while the second phase will cover 26.7KM from Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction.

“The scope of work will encompass an upgrade in both capacity and pavement structure, the provision of reinforced concrete drains, culverts and median barriers, the relocation of public utilities, provision of reinforced concrete rigid pavement with road markings, installation of weighbridges in each direction of the road, preservation of a rail line corridor within the 50 meter Right of Way, the provision of transverse and longitudinal service ducts and the provision of a crushed stone base course among others.

“The execution and eventual completion of this project will further strengthen our position as the Centre of Excellence and our commitment to inclusive development: no Lagosian or town will be left behind in our quest for transformational governance.

You may have noticed our extraordinary dedication to the creation of jobs at every opportunity: I am proud to inform you that this project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for our youths and other unemployed Lagosians.

“When completed, this road will complement the new network of roads in Epe and ease transportation of goods and services through Epe to other neighboring states. This will in turn lead to improved socioeconomic activities in the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Corridor. The reconstructed road will also reduce travel time and loss of man-hours, since it will cut through several communities like Eleko, Onose, Alatishe, Aiyeteju, Ajaganabe, Oko orisan, Ilasan, Lekki Village, and Epe.”

