Tackling sea robbery with domestic law

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution urging African countries to criminalise piracy at sea in the Gulf of Guinea under domestic laws, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In an attempt to combat crime, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2634, which calls member states in the Gulf of Guinea region, at both national and regional levels, to investigate, prosecute or extradite in accordance with applicable international law, perpetrators of maritime crimes as well as those who incite, finance or intentionally facilitate them. Nigeria is one of the 23 African countries bordering the Atlantic Ocean currently battling with menace of piracy. Others are Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Cameroon, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Namibia and South Africa. The countries account for 55 per cent of Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 57 per cent of continental trade.

Report

However, a study by the Stable Seas research institute found that pirate groups, mostly in the Niger Delta, could earn around $5 million per year through theft and hostage-taking. Conservatively, the research institute’s estimates put the cost of piracy in the coastal countries at $1.925 billion a year.

Anxiety

Worried by the scourge of piracy and trafficking along the African Atlantic coast, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, called on all African countries bordering the Atlantic at the First Ministerial Conference of African Atlantic States in Rabat, Morocco, to collaborate to stem maritime threats for better economic development of the region. He said: “Piracy and the spread of terrorism are urgent and immediate threats to be addressed on African Atlantic shores; these are the challenges facing our region. There are, however, different national approaches on maritime security, which ECOWAS and the G7 have engaged in. Efforts “These efforts are not just around the Atlantic, but also the Gulf of Guinea; Atlantic countries must come together to do more.” For instance, Onyeama said that concerted efforts at capacity building and experience sharing among Atlantic member countries would result in the implementation of customised solutions to the region.’’ Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr Nasser Bourita, called for a relaunch of the African Atlantic collaboration for peace and prosperity. He said that climate vulnerability and food security had displaced over 1.5 million people around the coast of West Africa, noting that collaboration of African Atlantic countries would ensure sustainable development and prosperity. Bourita said: “We must come together to restructure the African Atlantic space. The declaration to be achieved after this conference must be action-oriented, inclusive and should enable Africa to take ownership; let it be what unites us.” Kidnappings As a solution, the UN Security Council stressed the need for greater action to stop piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which has become the world’s riskiest waters and hotspots for maritime kidnappings. According to a UN report, 27 of the world’s 28 recorded kidnappings at sea in 2020 took place in the Gulf of Guinea. Stretching for 5,700 kilometers (3,500 miles) from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea is rich in hydrocarbons and fisheries and borders some 20 countries, including ones with limited naval and coast guard capacities. Resolution The resolution was co-sponsored by Ghana and Norway, which both said that piracy posed international risks. The Ghana’s ambassador to the United Nations, Harold Agyeman, said that piracy constituted one of the foremost security concerns on the African continent.

Also, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-Gen. Lucky Iraboh, called for more collaboration with foreign navies to effectively tackle maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea. Iraboh made the call while flagging off a two-day regional maritime exercise, codenamed ‘Exercise Edi-Diana’ at the federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, Rivers State Iraboh said no navy could independently police the entire ocean without the collaborative efforts of other navies. He said: “So, the only way that we can ensure efficient maritime security is through collaborative efforts rather than by individual states acting independently. “’Exercise Edi-Diana’ is unique and serves dual purposes of firstly, to celebrate the Nigeria Navy at 66 and secondly, to foster cooperation to enhance maritime security.” Last line There is need for collaboration among coastal African country to tackle piracy in the Gulf of Guinea in order to curtail economic loss.

