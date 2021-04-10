Tackling security challenge in South-East, South-south my priority, says IGP

…Mba breaks record as 3 times Force’s spokesperson

The Acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, says there are critical security situation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country. This is even as announced new appointments, with the Force’s spokesperson, CP Frank Mba retained by him.

He said: “It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’ Baba disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country in order to resolve them. According to Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement outcome of the meeting. The IGP said the challenges would require the force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nip in the bud immediately. “It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’

He has has approved the posting of AIG Hafiz Inuwa, as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team alongside the re-appointment of CP Frank Mba, as well as Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IGP respectively. The new Force Secretary takes over from AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who has been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja. In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the following officers; CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA-IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary – IGP, amongst other personal aides. “The appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides take immediate effect”.

