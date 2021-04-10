News Top Stories

Tackling security challenge in South-East, South-south my priority, says IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…Mba breaks record as 3 times Force’s spokesperson

The Acting Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, says there are critical security situation in the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country. This is even as announced new appointments, with the Force’s spokesperson, CP Frank Mba retained by him.

He said: “It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’ Baba disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the opening of a meeting with police strategic commanders in the zones.

He said the meeting was aimed at discussing security issues affecting the two regions of the country in order to resolve them. According to Baba, after the meeting, the commanders will go back to their zones to implement outcome of the meeting. The IGP said the challenges would require the force to rejig its operational strategies to ensure that the issues were nip in the bud immediately. “It is not like we do not have problems in other geopolitical zones of the country, but we have to address them one after the other.’’

He has has approved the posting of AIG Hafiz Inuwa, as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team alongside the re-appointment of CP Frank Mba, as well as Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the IGP respectively. The new Force Secretary takes over from AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who has been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja. In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the following officers; CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA-IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary – IGP, amongst other personal aides. “The appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides take immediate effect”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

No going back on closure of Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, FG insists

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

To avert imminent collapse, the Federal Government, yesterday insisted that it would go ahead with the proposed closure of the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge for repairs, saying the bridge will be closed for six months beginning from the midnight 24th July, 2020. To manage the traffic situation during the period, the Lagos State government said […]
News

Twitter labels new Trump tweet ‘offensive’, hides it from public view

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had placed a warning notice on a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against abusive behavior. “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” the president’s tweet read. […]
News

Australia’s COVID-19 hotspot cases inch up, officials still optimistic  

Posted on Author Reporter

  New daily coronavirus infections in Australia’s hotspot of Victoria climbed back to double digits on Sunday with 12 cases recorded but authorities said the state is on track to be able to ease its social distancing restrictions in coming weeks. The dozen new coronavirus cases follow eight infections reported on Saturday and single-digit numbers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica