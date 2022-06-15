Tackling security challenges with Police Spy Scheme

As Nigeria’s population increases with attendant security challenges, security experts and other concerned stakeholders have advocated for increased surveillance through the police supernumerary programme otherwise known as the ‘Spy Scheme’. Muritala Ayinla reports

Nigeria’s existence is constantly threatened by rising insecurity which is fast becoming the order of the day. Hardly any day passes without sad reports of kidnapping, banditry, robberies, murders, and wanton killings.

More disturbing is the fact that, in spite of huge resources being injected into the defence sector, security seems to be worsening as no part of the country is completely immune from criminals.

Nowhere is safe

Virtually every part of the country is currently grappling with security hitches cutting across all the six geo-political regions. From the North-East to the North-West, the cries of the kidnapped are too loud to be ignored; from the North- Central to the Southeast regions, the frequent invasion of ‘unknown gunmen’ is worrisome.

The Southwest also seems to be joining the league of unsafe zones with the recent attack on a church and the killing of worshipers in Owo, Ondo State.

Citizens, especially those in the North- East, North-Central, Northwest and Southeast regions, now hardly sleep with both eyes closed while the government that is constitutionally entrusted with the security of their lives and property seems to be helpless; the more the government condemns the attacks, the more daring crimes are committed across the country.

But to address security challenges, calls for regional, state, and community policing have continued to gain momentum across the length and breadth of the nation. While some advocated immediate implementation of state police, other regions called for increased surveillance and improvement of the existing policing system, with the recruitment of more supernumerary officers, also known as “Spy Officers,” and enhancement of existing formations and units in the police force in accordance with the acts establishing the force.

Although the debate over local security architecture gave room for the creation of some local security outfits, such as Amotekun in the South West region, some concerned stakeholders still raise concerns about the consequences of the establishment of state police, saying that it could threaten the nation’s unity, especially when used by politicians for selfish political gains.

Enhancement of the Spy Scheme

As the debate over the creation of regional and state police continues, the Commander of the Police Training School, Ikeja, DCP Musa Yusuf Garuba, has said that the Nigerian Police already have a scheme that caters for what is otherwise known as community police – that can fill the regional or state policing system as being advocated.

According to him, the ‘Spy Scheme’ was introduced a very long time ago. He added that the essence of the scheme is for them to assist conventional police in policing strategies. DCP Garuba described the spy officers as patriotic citizens who offered themselves to give their contribution to the policing of society through intelligence gathering and surveillance of the environment for any possible security breach.

“It is a good idea, and some of them are doing a very great job of what is expected of them. We have a lot of them that are working with various companies, banks, and other financial institutions.

They have undergone training at the police training school. So, after training them, they will go back to their companies and organisations. They assist in the maintenance of law and order, which is the primary role of the police. So, apart from that, some of them are even more patriotic and help with traffic management,” he said.

He said that the spies are in every community and also live among the people, adding that they see and observe what goes on in various communities and alert the police force of any suspicious movement going on in their community.

“The Spy Scheme itself is a community policy. You see, that is why I wonder when people say we should start doing community policing. We have already started doing community policing like this spy scheme like the PCRC. It is a community policy because these people are not regular police officers, but they are always with the police and are given some powers by the police to do their work. And like I told you earlier, they are well recognised when accepted.

“That is why there are so many people here for training. I am one of them. I am one of the few people, if not the only one, who can speak about Lagos. A lot of people are very much aware of the spy scheme, which is why you see them coming here to get the training,” he said. The DCP, however, advised Nigerians to always be security-conscious, saying that the task of securing the nation is everyone’s responsibility.

Security conscious

“My advice to Nigerians is that we should always be security conscious and we should be law-abiding. We should always pass relevant information to the police so that they can start analysing among themselves in order to counter the security threat that is coming.

This is because when you do not inform the police on time, they will be taken by surprise, but when you inform them, they get ready, prepare, and confront whatever security threat that is coming. So that is my advice to Nigerian communities,” DCP Garuba said.

The Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WHIU Nigeria Limited and Assistant Commissioner of Police [Supernumerary], Peter Adeola Williams, said that according to the Nigeria Police Act 2020, supernumerary officers undergo periodic training and retraining in basic policing law and enforcement courses as well as specialised courses relevant to law enforcement.

The ACP, who also commended the Inspector- General of Police for his commitment and support for the scheme, expressed optimism that the nation could overcome the current security challenges, especially when the supernumerary scheme of the police is given more attention, recognition, and enhancement to function optimally for surveillance and intelligence gathering in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

“The supernumerary officers are highly skilled and patriotic Nigerians passionate about the security of the nation. They complement the efforts of regular police officers through intelligence gathering and surveillance in any given area in the country,” he added.

Speaking on the contribution of the supernumerary scheme to policing in the country, ASP, Collins Enim, described the scheme as a boost to the Nigerian police force, saying that the officers are so refined, disciplined, and dedicated to the service of the nation by ensuring the right things are done all the time.

Enim, who is also the G1 ACP Refresher Course 1, 2022, said: “We set a good example for people in the community by obeying the law and order. While driving, we obey traffic lights and ensure security in our various locations, particularly where we work and live.”

Meanwhile, a senior top security expert, who pleaded anonymity, said that the role of professionals and patriotic Nigerians who serve as supernumerary police officers could not be overemphasised.

“Beyond enforcing the law as professionally as possible, the supernumerary officers also serve as good ambassadors of the Nigerian police force. They always stand for what is always right, and you can’t find them wanting in any way. They contribute morally and financially to the police force, and they demonstrate the character expected of 21st century police officers.

The kinds of qualities you will find in developed countries,” he said.

