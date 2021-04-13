Tackling the menace of environmental degradation

The meeting of the 14th National Council on Environment held recently in Abuja under the theme: Managing Emerging Environmental Challenges: Need for Strategic Approach to Sustainable Development in COVID-19 Era and Beyond. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The environment provides the life support system for human existence and survival by supplying our needs for air, water, food, place of abode, raw materials in fact our very existence relies on nature. Nature is life. But the interplay of unsustainable human activities and natural phenomena constantly lead to changes in environmental constituents and capabilities, which often than not, precipitate challenges with complex and multi-dimensional effects.

Recently, high level decision makers in government, experts, esteemed partners and critical stakeholders from different organisations gathered in pursuit of collective efforts at addressing environmental challenges and safeguarding human health against stresses such as land degradation, flood and erosion, desertification, loss of biodiversity, climate change and urban pollution, with the attendant devastating consequences.

Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar in his keynote address said the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the interrelationship between the environment and human health, as well as the need to strengthen essential environmental health services, knowledge and national capacities, all of which are fundamental to achieving universal health coverage.

It also serves as a veritable reminder of the need for countries to include protection of our biodiversity as part of interventions to effectively manage outbreaks of emerging infectious pathogens that cause sporadic outbreaks, epidemics, or pandemics in human populations. For if we do not secure environmental health we cannot guarantee human health so the One Health approach is of utmost importance.

“Other ameliorative strategies are environmental sanitation, risk assessment mapping, risk management, environmental monitoring, mitigation of climate change, promulgation and implementation of environmental policies, the use of alternative sources of power, as well as environmental impact assessment.

All these require a collaborative effort of all the stakeholders in the environment,” he said. Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, noted the significance of the Council meeting in building foundational capacity of Nigeria’s environmental management administration for informed decision- making, as well as efficient and cost-effective implementation of environmental policies cannot be over emphasized. “I have no iota of doubt that the Councils meeting will foster cross fertilization of ideas on best practices and policies that will enable the nation concertedly address her wide range of environmental issues, through resourceful deliberations, networked knowledge management and information exchange, as well as produce outcomes that other African countries could learn from,” she said.

Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Johnson Oghuma said the National Assembly is ready to support the ministry in making laws that will move the ministry forward.

“We are ready to support you in area of law making. Any legislation that you know will be of an assistance in your day to day dealings of the ministry, do not hesitate to let us know when you need help because we are ready to help push and make sure we make law that will help you succeed in your activities,” he said.

Oghuma promised that the National Assembly will provide enabling laws to ensure an environment that is safe for all Nigerians. Oluyomi Banjo, Environmental Expert. United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) said his organisation will continue to continue to do its best in supporting Nigeria in addressing environmental challenges.

Ibironke Olubamise, National Coordinator, Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme congratulate the Minister and his team on the successful organization of the 14the National Council on Environment.

“We continue to believe in the ideals of this important gathering and the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Environment as the national custodian and manager of the Country’s natural resources to address environmental challenges in the nation.

“As a strong development partner, the GEF Small Grants Programme implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), since 2009, has continued to support community environmental initiatives especially in remote communi ties through Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

To date, the UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme is the only development support agency which has reached more remote communities in Nigeria. The UNDP GEF SGP has supported over 170 community Projects in over 200 communities in 27 states addressing the different focal areas of biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, chemicals and international waters,” she said. Olubamise enumerated some of their company’s national interventions and impacts as: the protection and restoration of over 800,000 and 10,000 hectares of land respectively; over 800,000 direct beneficiaries; implementation of the national Community based Red cross, capacity building of over 120 CSOs for project design, proposal writing, implementation resource mobilisation, knowledge management amongst others. “Some of our specific project impacts include development of community seedbank to conserve indigenous plants species and training of over 1,300 teachers and students as Climate Change Champions in over 60 state schools in FCT; protection of endangered Sclater monkey in Akwa Ibom State; support of over 25 community forest management projects in Cross River State; promotion of leaves to wrap food to restore biodiversity and reduce plastic pollution in Osun state.

Others include advocacy for the first river in Africa to achieve a rights status in Delta state; establishment of orchards; innovative extraction of biogel from moringa olifera to address land degradation and food security in Oyo State; promotion of adoption of Liquified Natural Gas and use of recycling in Lagos state.

