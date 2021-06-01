Tackling unemployment, insecurity through special skills

Recently, a new vista was opened for youths who desire to exit the over the populated labour market through a special vocational training programme. CALEB ONWE reports

Nigeria is ranked third among countries with the highest number of unemployed people in Africa.

The country’s unemployment population increased to 33.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the 27.1 per cent level in second quarter of the same year.

According to the Unemployment and Underemployment Report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s unemployment and underemployment rate increased by 6.2 per cent between the second and fourth quarters of 2020.

Among the young people aged between 15 to 34 years the unemployment rate increased to 42.5 per cent from the 34.9 per cent mark in the second quarter of 2020.

The implication is that there are millions of unemployed and under employed people spread across Nigeria. In the face of the increasing spate of insecurity across Nigeria, some experts have postulated that there is a nexus between youth unemployment and terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.

It was therefore, a big relief when two non-governmental, non profit organisations recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train young unemployed Nigerians in various vocations.

The pact was signed between an International Catholic organisation, the Salesians of St John Bosco and a Nigerian charity organisation, Pro-Value Humanity Foundation (PHF) at a ceremony, in Abuja. Both groups said they have identified that many Nigerian youths who were indulging in several vices, have latent talents, but lack relevant skills that will guarantee their employability.

Chairman of Pro-Value Humanity Foundation, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, while signing the MoU, said the first phase of the special vocational training will focus on youths of Anambra State and later be extended to youths across the country irrespective of ethnicity and religion. Okonkwo said the partnership will

provide opportunities for the benefiting youths to get vocational training that will not only take them out of the street, but make them economically independent.

He explained that the aim of his organisation was to promote authentic human development and establish recreational, technical and vocational education and training centres that will offer new opportunities and alternatives to people, especially the young, women and the physically challenged to reach the potential heights of their identity.

The organisation, Okonkwo said, also interfaces with local and international organisations, agencies, institutions and persons of goodwill to achieve its purpose.

Okonkwo said the partnering organisation is reputed to be among the foremost experts in the world for vocational training. Although, the training is being anchored by experienced Catholic Priests, the beneficiaries will cut across religious lines and ethnic groups.

Okonkwo said: “The Salesians of Don Bosco (otherwise known as Salesians of St John Bosco) is an international charitable, non-profit organisation within the Catholic Church founded in 1859 by St. John Bosco in Turin Italy to reach out to poor and disadvantaged youths.

“It is considered as the single largest organisation in the world working directly for the promotion and education of poor and vulnerable young boys and girls with over 30,000 members comprising Salesians and other staff working in 132 countries consisting 90 provinces around the world for the good of young boys and girls.

“Since 1982 when the first Salesians stepped into Nigeria till date, the Salesians of Don Bosco have been studying the needs of children and young people in several parts of the country, listening and trying to read the ‘signs of time’ and intervening positively in their lives.

“Based on the philosophy of the organisation, which is working with and for young boys and girls, it believes firmly in the value of each person and making impacts in the development of youths especially through education, empowerment and skills training.

“As a non-profit, it depends solely on charity and goodwill to initiate and implement various developmental projects for the good of young people and poor communities.

“Both organisations have agreed to work together for the good of youths of Anambra state.

In our collaborative effort, Pro- Value Humanity Foundation shall mobilise funds and financial support for the trainings; makes financial contributions directly or through proxies to execute scholarships; assist to monitor and evaluate the success or otherwise of trainings and programmes; support in providing policy advice on the programmes and specific implementations; and, contribute to the design and implementation of awareness campaign for the programmes.”

Inside Abuja learnt that the Catholic organisation has over the years made significant impact across Africa with their trainings that have empowered so many youths to be self reliant.

Provincial Administrator of Salesians of John Bosco, Rev. Fr. Chris- topher Nezniak, who was present at the signing of the MoU, also provided insight to the programme.

Nezniak said his organisation was partnering with the Nigerian group, because of the need to urgently bridge the existing gap in the labour market through the development of relevant vocational skills.

The cleric, who said he had spent over two decades in Nigeria overseeing several projects on youths development and other spiritual assignments, explained that Nigerian youths can maximise their full potentials with relevant skills.

He said his organisation had provided opportunities that equipped the youths for economic development in Africa and other parts of the world.

The organisation has presence in 42 countries in Africa and in over 130 countries around the world. He said: “Our main field on main apostolate is education of young people especially those who are the less privileged maybe socially marginalised.

So we provide education, and is a kind of holistic education based on preventive system. “We try to appeal to the reason and also through a religion. So, we ran over a hundred technical institutes globally.

Also we have one and it is a technical institutes of a short term courses for one month two months.” The significance of perfecting the deal in Abuja, was to strategically draw attention of other stakeholders to the plights of the youths and challenge of dearth of relevant vocational skills.

No doubt, what is urgently needed to end youths restiveness, as well as tackle the ravaging insecurity across the country, is to gainfully engage the youths in different vocations

