Tackling urban criminality, squatter settlements, vandalism

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) which is currently battling with the challenge of insecurity in the city of Abuja has adopted various approaches to rid the metropolis of criminal elements. CALEB ONWE reports.

It is no longer news that the crime rate in the Federal Capital Territory has witnessed a sporadic increase in recent months. The authorities have blamed this partly on the influx of migrants from other parts of the country and the proliferation of squatter settlements, shanty towns and ghettos in different locations.

Jabi District

In some situations, a group of young men whose identities are usually unknown would take over an uncompleted building and make it their home. Often times, the FCTA had resorted to demolishing illegal structures and forcing the squatters to flee.

However, these homeless migrants always regroup after such raids and rebuild their shanties. Director of Security Services in the FCTA, Adamu Gwary, recently confirmed that shanty towns were springing up in all nooks and crannies.

Gwari who stated this during a demolition exercise at Down Jabi community in Abuja, said the ugly practice won’t be allowed to continue because of the security risks.

He said that such settlements had become safe havens for criminals. Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, said that his team had carried out adequate sensitisation and held several meetings with the villagers then marked the structures long time before the exercise.

Galadima advised people in the affected community not to build any commercial structure along the road corridor.“This is supposed to be an indigenous community but the proliferation of these commercial activities are attracting men of the underworld and even making the environment dirty,” he said.

Maitama District

About a fortnight ago, the Minister, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello was out on the field to see things for himself. The exercise culminated in the sealing off of an uncompleted three storey building located within the highbrow Maitama District, Abuja.

While the owner of the gigantic building with a parking lot at its basement was not disclosed, some suspicious elements were said to have been arrested and handed over to the police for thorough investigation.

The Minister who led other top officials to the location expressed anger that such a building was abandoned to some strangers who have become threats to human safety and security in the city. Bello said the administration will not allow any situation that will jeopardise security in the nation’s capital.

Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) Umar Shuaibuwho was also at the scene, said the building has been abandoned for a very long time, hence criminal elements had taken advantage of the situation.

He said that that the FCTA has a policy to seal off abandoned buildings in the city. “We have security challenges. This structure is susceptible to be used by criminals. Also, by the time a building is left unused for a long time, it is subject to rot and weakening; and this could trigger collapse of the structure in the future.

“So we definitely have to seal and if there is any necessity for us to allow work to continue, we must conduct integrity test and make sure it passes the test before we allow that. If it means for us to revoke it, we will do it because we have the power to do so. The building also constitutes a risk to those living around here,” he said.

Karu District

In the Karu District, a task force on illegal structures has demolished an uncompleted shopping mall said to had been illegally constructed inside Karu Community Health Centre.

Karu residents had protested to the FCT Minister that some officials of Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC) illegally converted the only health centre in the community to a shopping mall, instead of upgrading it to a General Hospital for the benefit of the rural people.

The Taskforce also demolished other illegal structures and shanties obstructing traffic on the Nyanya-Karshi Road. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah explained that the structures were contraventions to the Abuja master plan.

According to Attah, the demolihed structures in the health centre was an illegality while the shanties were hugely a mess to the environment of the community. “It is a clean up operation in Karu community.

We came to do a heavy clean up work, removing illegalities including the encroachment into Karu Community Health Centre, where a portion was converted to business facilities with the location of shops.

“The people of Karu community wrote to the both FCT Ministers, protesting that the development at the Health centre needed to give way, and today, it has given way. So the Health centre can now be expanded for more health services to the community,” he said.

Vandalism on railway

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has cried out over the huge losses it has recorded, following the vandalism of its railway facilities in Abuja.

An inspection tour at the facilities revealed that most of the redundant railway stations and tracks have been vandalised by unidentified persons. Accusing fingers have been pointed at the scavengers who roam the city daily in search of waste to sell to recyclers.

Secretary of Transportation, Abdullahi Candido, who led other top officials of the FCTA on the tour, lamented that the brazen vandalism has set the administration backward in its efforts towards providing citizens with an affordable mass transit rail transport system .

He revealed that the unknown vandals have gained access to many of the protected facilities, vandalising rail tracks, signalling and communication equipments made up of sensitive cables and fittings, generating sets and air-conditioning systems, among others.

While he didn’t disclose how much it would cost to replace the looted items, he blamed the Chinese contractors handling the projects for security lapse leading to the vandalism. “The vandalism is voluminous.

The magnitude of damage done by these vandals is not pleasing at all. Unfortunately, they have brought us backward as far as this effort is concerned. “To some extent, I have to put the blame on the contractor for not doing the needful from the word go, by withdrawing the armed soldiers who were ensuring the security of this place.

“Withdrawing them brought us to this point. You can’t withdraw armed soldiers and replace them with unarmed personnel and expect to have the same result, because the vandals can take advantage of this and that was exactly what they did”, he noted.

