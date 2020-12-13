Faith

TACN virtuous women converge for National Convention

Posted on Author STANLEY CHIBUIHIEM AMALAHA Comment(0)

A three-day National Women’s Convention of the Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN), was hosted recently by The Apostolic Church Nigeria Igboland Territory (TACNIT). The event, which took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital, titled “The Virtuous Woman” (Prov. 31:10), had a number of eminent personalities present. Science writer, STANLEY CHIBUIHIEM AMALAHA, who was at the event, reports

 

A visit to Owerri recently without attending The National Women’s Convention of the Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) could be likened to travelling to the city of New York without taking a glimpse of the famous Statue of Liberty.

 

Everyone present at the three-day event was enraptured in heavenly bliss as exhilarating praise flowed from graceful hearts to His Mighty on High.

 

Under the distinguished leadership of TACN National President, Apostle S. E. Igwe and the TACNIT Chairman, Apostle Peter C. Ahia the hosts, the event, which drew personalities from different parts of the country, featured the following: Word and Song Ministrations; Victory March, Intercessory Prayer, Drama and lots more.

Other distinguished personalities present at the event included: Deaconesses Rose Igwe, wife of TACN President, Mary Ahia; wife of TACNIT Chairman, E.O. Agbeja; E.O. Owajide; A.S Isaiah; G.O. Olunado; Engr. Gladys Arisa and Barr. Ann Egonu.

 

In a lecture delivered by Deaconess Engr. Gladys Arisa, she admonished women to be examples of the Biblical Virtuous Women typified in the Book of Proverbs chapter. 31 from 10 to the end.

 

The Igbo land Territorial headquarters of the Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) is situated in Amumara, Ezmihitte, Mbaise, Imo State.

Our Correspondent
