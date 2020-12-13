Faith

TACNIT builds water factory in Amumara

The Apostolic Church Nigeria Igbo land Territory (TACINT) has constructed a water factory in its territorial headquarters in Amumara, Mbaise, Imo State.

 

According to TACNIT Chairman, Apostle Peter C. Ahia “the water factory is the first of its kind in Mbaise and even beyond.

 

It is built with the latest technology in water purification. The factory is incorporated with the latest filtration processes where water undergoes triple filtration before the final product is obtained.

 

It produces sachet and bottled water simultaneously.

