TAFTA opens entries to empower 65,600 Nigerian Youths

Leading culture and art centre, Terra Kulture, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has announced the launch of a new learning cohort for its art academy, TAFTA (Terra Academy for the Arts). Indeed, applications for the free-to-attend training commenced August 15. With over 2,000 trained students since inception, the academy will run for six weeks and feature impactful courses by handpicked experts in the industry. Commenting on the programme’s launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Terra Kulture, Bolanle Austen-Peters, said: “We’re delighted to formally launch a platform that provides free education and employment opportunities for youths seeking to thrive in arts and business. “TAFTA’s purpose is to provide youth, especially females, with foundational training, support, internships, employment opportunities and connections to financial services.” Regarding the academy’s entry requirement, Austen-Peters noted: “The entry requirement is a minimum of senior secondary school qualifications. All classes will include an introductory section taught in English. However, local instructors will be available at each centre to assist students if any translation of course material is needed.” However, she stressed that Terra Kulture is committed to promoting Nigeria’s rich linguistic diversity, arts and culture, adding that “through the various renowned productions and reputable projects such as TAFTA. TAFTA hopes to train 65,000 youths over five years, representing outreach at a low cost.” According to her, a 10 per cent attrition rate, TAFTA will create at least 59,040 new jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities.
