News

Taiwan anger after largest ever incursion by Chinese air force

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwan sharply criticised China on Saturday after Beijing marked the founding of the People’s Republic of China with the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into the island’s air defence zone.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

Taiwanese fighters scrambled against 38 Chinese aircraft in two waves on Friday, the Taiwan Defence Ministry said. It said Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them, Reuters reports.

“China has been wantonly engaged in military aggression, damaging regional peace,” Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Saturday morning.

The first wave of incursions comprised 18 J-16 and four Su-30 fighter jets plus two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, while the second had 10 J-16s, 2 H-6s and an early warning aircraft, the ministry said.

The first batch of Chinese aircraft all flew in an area close to the Pratas Islands, with the two bombers flying closest to the atoll, according to a map issued by the ministry.

The second group flew down into the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, a key waterway that links the Pacific with the disputed South China Sea.

China has yet to comment. It has previously said such flights were to protect the country’s sovereignty and aimed at “collusion” between Taiwan and the United States, the island’s most important international backer.

The previous largest incursion happened in June, involving 28 Chinese air force aircraft.

China’s latest mission came less than a day after its government launched a attack on Taiwan’s foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to denounce him as a “shrilling” fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally.

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try and force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: Fuel subsidy removal’ll save Nigeria N1trn yearly

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Federal Government has thrown more light on the recent removal of subsidy on petroleum products and the increase in the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, saying the move would save Nigeria about N1 trillion annually. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who gave the explanation yesterday […]
News

Masari: Civil servants’re free to join party politics

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani KATSINA

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said civil servants in the state are free to join any political party of their choice. Masari made the disclosure, at the weekend, while receiving the report of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress committee.   He further clarified that there was a Supreme Court judgement […]
News

Marte, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Coalition commends Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has hailed the Nigerian military under Operation Tura Takaibango which collaborated with the Air Task Force ofv Operation Lafiya Dole for successfully decimating the remnants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram sects in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica