News

Taiwan top of agenda for Xi-Biden meeting

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwan is expected to top the agenda when US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet next week – their first in-person encounter since Biden took office in 2020.

The much-awaited meeting comes at a time when relations between the two superpowers have particularly soured, reports the BBC.

This has been fuelled by Beijing’s claims over self-ruled Taiwan and its increasing assertiveness in Asia.

The US has responded by restricting access to computer chip technology.

That has hit China’s export-driven economy which uses the tech to make and sell everything from phones to electric cars.

Given the recent spike in tensions and rhetoric, the world – and America’s Asian allies such India, Japan and Australia – will be closely watching the meeting scheduled to take place on Monday in Bali ahead of the G20 Summit.

Xi has spent most of the pandemic in China and only recently began travelling overseas again.

“I’m sure we’ll discuss Taiwan… and what I want to do with him when we talk is lay out… what each of our red lines are,” Biden said at a press conference on Thursday after the White House confirmed the meeting.

This way they can “determine whether or not they conflict with one another… and if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out”, he said.

However, he also added that he was not willing to “make any fundamental concessions” about the US’ policy on Taiwan.

Beijing sees the self-governing island as its own territory that must be united with the mainland. But Taiwan sees itself as distinct.

Biden, unlike previous US presidents, has repeatedly said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

But the White House has always rolled back his comments, insisting that Washington’s stance of “strategic ambiguity” – under which it does not commit to defending Taiwan but also does not rule out the option – remains unchanged.

Meanwhile Xi has told the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to “focus all energy on fighting a war… and build the ability to win”, according to state media reports earlier this week.

Xi is reported to have said the army must “strengthen military training in preparation for war” because China was in an “unstable and uncertain” position.

Tensions soared in August when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China responded with large scale military exercises around the island.

On Thursday the White House said it would brief Taiwan on the results of the Biden-Xi meeting, with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying the aim was to make Taiwan feel “secure and comfortable” about US support.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry said the US should work together with China to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements, adding that while it wants peace with the US, “the Taiwan question” is at the core of its interests.

At the Chinese Communist Party congress last month, Xi reiterated China’s position on Taiwan where they would “never promise to renounce the use of force”.

He said they reserved the option of “taking all measures necessary” if “outside forces” interfered with China’s claims.

The US has long been walking a tightrope over Taiwan. A cornerstone of its relationship with Beijing is the One China policy, according to which Washington acknowledges only one Chinese government – in Beijing – and has no formal ties with Taiwan.

But it also maintains close relations with Taiwan and sells arms to it under the Taiwan Relations Act, which states that the US must provide the island with the means to defend itself.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa gov denies plotting against Agara’s nomination for NPC job

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said that there is no iota of truth in the rumour that he is working against the nomination of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Silas Agara’s nomination as chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) as reported by one online medium.   An online medium in […]
News

Appreciating Faisal’s Transformational Leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sometime in 2020, the Director- General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom, wisecracked; “Without health, people have nothing; without health, we have nothing as humanity.” Unmistakably, the global health specialist, again re-echoed the indispensability of an excited and happier humanity only when it is steeped in good health. Nigeria is Africa’s most […]
News

How Jarrod Glandt Went From Being in Debt To Becoming A Millionaire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Jarrod Glandt has gone through a lot in his life. In his current apparition, he is known as an entrepreneurial icon: either for his work as the co-host of the Young Hustlers podcast, being a successful investor in Cardone Capital and the Hundy app, in addition to his investment in other business portfolios. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica