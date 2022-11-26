News

Taiwan votes in local elections amid China tensions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Millions in Taiwan are heading to the polls as the island’s local midterm elections kick off on Saturday.

Local council and city mayors are elected in the polls, which are held every four years, reports the BBC.

But these elections are also drawing global attention this year as Taiwan becomes a bigger geopolitical flashpoint between China and the US.

The Chinese government sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that will, eventually, be part of the country.

But many Taiwanese people consider their self-ruled island – with its own form of government and a democratic system – to be distinct.

This election also involves a referendum to lower the voting age to 18. Currently, only people above the age of 20 can vote. But more and more younger people appear to be becoming politically conscious, with turnout at the 2020 vote being the highest ever.

Young people have told the BBC they’re directly being driven by the “China threat” – an issue that has been a big part of the political conversation throughout their lives.

Two parties and two views

There are two main political parties in Taiwan and they have differing approaches to China.

The Kuomintang (KMT), a party of conservative business champions, are traditionally seen as pro-China “doves”. They have advocated for economic engagement with China and have appeared to be in favour of unification, though they have strongly denied being pro-China.

Their main rival is the governing Democratic People’s Party (DPP) whose leader Tsai Ing-wen won by a landslide in the 2020 national election. Ms Tsai has taken a strong stance towards China, saying Beijing needed to show Taiwan respect and that Taipei would not bow to pressure.

She was re-elected in 2020 on a promise to stand up to Beijing. Locals told the BBC at the time that protests in Hong Kong and Beijing’s subsequent crackdown on civil rights had raised concerns in Taiwan.

“The DPP is experiencing diminishing returns to its traditional brand of Taiwanese nationalism,” says Wen-ti Sung, a Taiwan politics analyst in Taipei who works for the Australian National University.

He says this year was full of national security events that should have been favourable to the DPP’s “rallying around the flag” sentiment.

Those national security events refer to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan and China’s massive military drills in response, the war in Ukraine and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s commitment to make progress on cross-strait relations.

“Yet virtually all the polls indicate the DPP [is] failing to translate heightened nationalist sentiment into electoral support, unlike its big wins after the 2014 Sunflower Movement and 2020 presidential election post-Hong Kong crisis,” he said.

Chinese interference has dwindled

The government has claimed, ahead of the vote, that election meddling and interference from China was less than previously recorded.

Taiwan has accused China of repeated efforts to influence voters – through online misinformation campaigns, military threats and even offering cheap flights to Taiwanese living in China.

But Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Chinese interference “was not as prevailing as [in] previous elections”.

He noted that Beijing might simply be “very busy in dealing with its own domestic problems”, referring to China’s soaring Covid cases.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Governor Abiodun visits scene of OPIC Plaza gas explosion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a visit to the scene of OPIC Plaza fire outbreak, describing the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. The governor, who also condoled with the families of the victims, commended the bravery of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for preventing the fire from wrecking more havoc. […]
News

Hushpuppi: APC plotting to clampdown on political opponents –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.   APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, had […]
News

PMB’s knack for merit and the Farouk Yahaya challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya on May 27, 2021, has generally elicited loud endorsements from Nigerians. His appointment followed the sudden demise of his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash, along with 10 other Army personnel in Kaduna a week ago. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica