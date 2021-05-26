News

‘Taiwan’s exclusion from WHA’ll undermine Nigeria, others’ public health’

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has bemoaned the exclusion of Taiwan from the ongoing World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, stating that the world will miss Taiwan’s experience in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva holding between May 25 and June 1, was the gathering of senior health officials and leading health experts from around the world. It was also instrumental in coordinating international efforts to improve the health of all people.

In a piece by the U.S. envoy, she said Taiwan unfortunately had been blocked from participating in critical international efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 disease and denied access to important platforms to share her knowledge and expertise. “This undermines public health in Nigeria, just as it does in the United States, Taiwan and around the world. We can all do the right thing and support Taiwan’s participation in international organisations, where their contributions would help solve pressing issues, such as alleviating the COVID pandemic.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria not working, says Anglican Bishop

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt Rev’d Ndubuisi Obi has said that Nigeria is not working. The Bishop who pointed this out in his maiden presidential charge during the 2020 Synod of the Nnewi Diocese of the Anglican Communion on Friday, said the common people are suffering and that there is abject poverty in […]
News

Trump secures pre-election victory as Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Senate has confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in a victory for President Donald Trump a week before the general election. Trump’s fellow Republicans voted 52-48 to approve the judge, overcoming the unified opposition of Democrats. The 48-year-old took the oath of office at the White House alongside President […]
News

Another look at Tunde Bakare’s theory of Igbo not having the numbers

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIYI

In writing this opinion, let me be clear that I have nothing personal against Pastor Tunde Bakare.   He is someone I hold dear to my heart. It was in his Church, Later Rain Assembly that I answered the altar call in 1992. Bakare is a fine preacher of the word and perhaps one of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica