‘Taiwan’s exclusion from WHA’ll undermine Nigeria, others’ public health’

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has bemoaned the exclusion of Taiwan from the ongoing World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland, stating that the world will miss Taiwan’s experience in effectively managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva holding between May 25 and June 1, was the gathering of senior health officials and leading health experts from around the world. It was also instrumental in coordinating international efforts to improve the health of all people.

In a piece by the U.S. envoy, she said Taiwan unfortunately had been blocked from participating in critical international efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 disease and denied access to important platforms to share her knowledge and expertise. “This undermines public health in Nigeria, just as it does in the United States, Taiwan and around the world. We can all do the right thing and support Taiwan’s participation in international organisations, where their contributions would help solve pressing issues, such as alleviating the COVID pandemic.”

