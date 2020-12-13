Taiwo Daniel: A beauty queen on a mission against infant mortality

Beauty contests have not just given young women the platform to showcase their physical beauty, it has done a lot to discover true talents and passion to help cushion effects of issues that have become a burden to the society.

One of the strong platforms presented by beauty competitions is the pet projects that is mandatory for every emerging beauty Queen.

The winner is usually saddled with the biggest task of establishing a project that the society and communities would benefit from. Just as the winner goes for the biggest task, the follow up Queens are also expected to do the same

. The pet project presents the opportunity for young people who have always dreamed of doing something to make a change in the society. It was on this note that recently crowned Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria Tourism, Taiwo Olushola Daniel chose to champion a project to help fight against the increase of infant mortality rate.

At the just concluded Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria contest, Miss Taiwo was said to be among the shining stars of the competition which eventually earned her a place at the top five and finally the second runner up of the beauty contest. Having come this far in life was never an easy journey for the pretty young girl who hails from Oyo State, Nigeria.

She explained that she is from a very humble background and growing up to this level has not been so easy.

“This is one of the reasons I told myself that, no matter the position I find myself after the beauty competition, I am going to use the opportunity to reach out to the vulnerable in the society,” she said

Added to her passion to promote the tourist attractions and good heritage of Oyo people, Taiwo chose to do something positive to help reduce infant mortality rate which has increased due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beauty Queen explained that a courtesy visit to a number of State’s general hospitals postnatal and neonatal wards showed that infant mortality rate is on the increase due to the grievous and grave impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy which is indirectly affecting pregnant woman.

She discovered that during the lockdown, many pregnant women were unable to get adequate antenatal care on issues bothering on low income or no income at all to seek adequate medical care.

This resulted in many pregnant women giving birth to pre-term babies or over labouring before child birth. Others face issues like inability to buy delivery materials, neglecting and ignoring conditions that required surgery and inability to pay their hospital bills.

Taiwo who is currently running her Higher National Diploma (HND) at the Ede Polytechnic, Osun State of Nigeria with specialization in the field of building, stated that she will strive to get support from her State government to help champion this course.

“This is an area I have solely developed interest in helping the vulnerable individual nursing mothers to relieve them of the difficulties they are passing through in caring for their new born babies in the postnatal and neonatal wards in Oyo State General hospitals,” she said

Speaking further about her experiences during the beauty competition that have come to put her on the spotlight, she said that the contest was her first attempt at beauty pageant and even though she is not the actual winner, the opportunity to represent the crown as MEGN Tourism is a huge honor.

From the photos and video of the camping, it was clear that the girls were pampered like tourist on a vacation. “I was delighted, happy that I have been given a chance to showcase my talent and show the world what I’ve got. It has been my dream to be a beauty Queen. To have a platform to help me help people.

The competition was tough but fun. I had an amazing time of my life. The time I was crowned

The Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria Tourism was my best moment ever. During the competition, seeing the audience applaud me with shouts of joy, celebrating me here and there was really epic for me,” she stated. Taiwo has several things she is thankful for but she is most grateful for having parents who are supportive and attentive.

To her, it is a blessing to have parents who have your back at all times. “They are strict with their morals but always encouraged me to follow my dreams and aspirations”.

Aside pushing for a better health care system for pregnant women and nursing mothers, building a career as a building contractor is another career for the elegant lady.

As a building contractor in training, she would like to be successful in the field and looking forward to start her own building construction firm as soon as possible.

